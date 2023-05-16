Sports

Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past

2023-05-16 | 08:23
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past

If the Denver Nuggets can continue their dominance at Ball Arena, they’ll not only conquer LeBron James and Anthony Davis but they’ll also vanquish the ghosts of their horrendous playoff performances against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets have lost all seven playoff series against the Lakers in their history, including inside the NBA bubble in 2020.

They meet for the fourth time in the Western Conference finals beginning Tuesday night in Denver. The Nuggets are an NBA-best 40-7 at home and have won all six of their playoff games at Ball Arena.

“Maybe one of the best home environments we have in the league,” Lakers first-year coach Darvin Ham said. “Their crowd is going to be on the edge of their seats, standing, stomping, screaming.”

After a spirited practice Monday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want to talk about Denver’s dismal 8-25 record against the Lakers in the playoffs. The Lakers have gone on to win an NBA championship each time they’ve beaten the Nuggets in the finals of the Western Conference — in 2020, 2009 and 1985 — and two other times when they beat Denver in earlier rounds.
 
“Getting to the NBA Finals is all that matters,” Malone said. “The fact that it’s the Lakers makes it probably that much more special for a lot of people that support us and if that’s going to allow Ball Arena to be that much more excited and crazy, then I’m all for it.”

Although both teams love to push the pace, that could be a tad harder for the Lakers, who aren’t as accustomed to playing at altitude. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, however, dismisses Denver’s thin air as a factor in the team’s success.

“We think it’s us,” Jokic said. “We don’t think it’s the altitude.”

Either way, Jokic noted the Lakers snatched the homecourt advantage by winning Game 1s at Memphis and Golden State in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “So, hopefully they’re not going to win it here,” Jokic said.

If there are any takeaways from their last playoff meeting that would help the Nuggets this time around, Jokic isn’t broadcasting them.
 
“To be honest, nothing,” he said. “I don’t remember it.”

James remembers it well, and he sees a more formidable foe this time with Jamal Murray and Jokic quickly cementing their status as the league’s best pick-and-roll duo now that Murray has returned from a right ACL tear in 2021.

“They’re better, but they were great then, and they’re great now,” James said. “Joker has gotten two more years under his belt. Jamal has gotten back to his regular form after the injury. And the rest of those guys are playing on exceptional basketball. They’re really really, really, really good team.

“Every game, every postseason, every matchup allows you to continue to grow as a franchise, as a team, and they’ve done that,” James said. “So, we come in with the utmost respect for this team.”
 
TIGHT BOND

James said he also has great admiration for Malone, who was an assistant during his first five NBA seasons in Cleveland.

“He was part of my growth,” James said. “It’s always great to see old friends and see guys that have been a part of my journey have success.”

Malone said he’s blessed to have coached both James and Jokic, who share many similarities including work ethic and unselfishness.

“You take away the athleticism, you know, which is a striking difference. But their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, their ability to make everyone around them better” is nearly identical, suggested Malone. “And just their personalities. They’re just very, very, very similar players.

“And it’s funny because it shows you there’s a lot of different ways to be great.”

STOPPING JOKIC

Ham had the perfect strategy for containing Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP who’s nearly averaging a triple-double through two rounds of the playoffs.
 
“Try to catch him coming out of his house and kidnap him,” Ham joked.

In all seriousness, the Lakers plan to start Davis on him and rotate in a few others.

WHISTLE BLOWERS

The Lakers have been to the line a whopping 290 times in theses playoffs, shooting 95 more free throws than their opponents. Jokic said the Nuggets aren’t worried about staying out of foul trouble, however.

“We’re still going to be aggressive,” Jokic said. “We’re going to probably play the same way like how we played the last two rounds. It’s going to be a physical game like every other game.”
 

Sports

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Focused

Vanquishing

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

Western Conference Finals

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
08:19

Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-13

Griner plays in WNBA for first time since Russia detention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:19

Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday

LBCI
Sports
08:01

Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports
06:44

Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

LBCI
Sports
06:40

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Three unloaded oil vessels cost treasury millions due to political vendettas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17

A look into Lira collapse during current crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app