Sports

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

2023-05-19 | 03:19
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Holder Rafa Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, and the 14-times Roland Garros winner added he expects to retire following the 2024 season.

Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for close to two decades, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his 22 majors in Paris in 2005.
 
"I'll look to be 100 percent ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career," Nadal told a news conference at his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain.

"The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible."

Nadal said he needs to stop playing for the foreseeable future to make a full recovery and return for what he anticipates will be his farewell season.
 
"I'll not establish a date for my return. I'll see how my body responds and take it from there," said the 36-year-old, who is tied with Novak Djokovic with a men's record 22 slam titles. "If I keep playing at this moment, I don't think I can be there next year.

"I don't know if I'll be able to come back in the highest level and compete for Grand Slams. What I will try to do is to give myself the opportunity to go back to what could be my final year competing at the highest level."

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11.

French Open organizers said on Twitter: "We can't imagine how hard this decision was. We'll definitely miss you at this year's Roland Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on court. Hoping to see you next year in Paris."

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is set to reclaim the top ranking before the French Open, and world number three Daniil Medvedev said they hoped for a swift return to court for Nadal.
 
"Very painful and sad for everyone that you can't be at Roland Garros or play more this year," Alcaraz wrote on Twitter. "I hope that 2024 will be a great season for you and that you can say goodbye like the great champion you are."
 
Medvedev said the French Open draw would now be wide open.

"Even if he wouldn't be 100 percent physically, but decided to play, he'd be a favorite," Medvedev said in an on-court interview at the Italian Open.

"Hopefully he can come back, play some more Slams... He's an amazing player, amazing athlete, one of the best in history."

HIP PROBLEM
 
Nadal overcame a niggling foot injury to beat Casper Ruud in last year's French Open final. But he has struggled with his latest issue and has not competed since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defense.

Nadal was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 14th.

Nadal's 14 French Open titles are the most by any player at a single major. He boasts a stunning 112-3 record in Paris and is widely regarded as the 'King of Clay'.

"With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is," Nadal said. "I need to put a stop to my sporting career for a while. I will try to regenerate my body during these months."

Nadal added one of his goals for next year was to compete at the Paris Olympics, when the tennis tournament will be staged at Roland Garros.

"It's an extra motivation to focus in my return," he said. "I went through some very difficult years and I think it's time to take better care of my body, I have suffered a lot with injuries... What will happen next year I don't know.

"Roland Garros will always be Roland Garros with or without me ... there will be a new champion and I'm sure the tournament will be a big success."
 

Sports

Rafa Nadal

Miss

French Open

2024

Likely

Last

Year

Career

Tennis

Star

LBCI Next
Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final
Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
02:08

Disney to close Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Australia aims to start making guided missiles within two years

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

SoftBank Vision Fund yearly loss widens to $32B on startups valuation cut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:26

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

LBCI
Sports
03:17

Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis

LBCI
Sports
03:07

Nuggets overtake Lakers in 4th quarter for 2-0 series edge

LBCI
Sports
03:02

Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

LBCI
Variety
03:29

From Lebanon to Texas, Hagop Kantarjian excels again for his research contribution to Leukemia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app