Sports

France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games

2023-05-29 | 08:18
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games

France will host their home Six Nations games away from Paris for the first time, tournament organizers said on Monday, announcing Marseille, Lille and Lyon as the new venues for next year's edition.

France, who have so far played their home games at the Stade de France in Paris, will begin next year's championship on Feb. 2 against Ireland in Marseille before hosting Italy in Lille for their round three fixture on Feb. 25.

The 2022 Grand Slam-winning team will then face England in Lyon on March 16.
 

Sports

France

Announces

Three

New

Venues

2024

Six

Nations

Home

Games

LBCI Next
Club by club review of the Premier League season
Ref's touch and player walkoff leads to three-hour Egypt Cup tie
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-27

Leclerc handed three-place grid drop at home Monaco GP

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Google Play Games for PC is now rolling out to Europe and New Zealand

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:15

Club by club review of the Premier League season

LBCI
Sports
05:49

Ref's touch and player walkoff leads to three-hour Egypt Cup tie

LBCI
Sports
05:20

Rossi proud to see Alpine back on the podium

LBCI
Sports
03:51

Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, 3 others injured in south Lebanon-UNIFIL statement

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
Sports
09:15

Club by club review of the Premier League season

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More