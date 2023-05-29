News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
2023-05-29 | 10:12
Share
1
min
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico remained in intensive care on Monday after being involved in a riding accident while participating in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain.
Rico suffered "a serious mishap due to a mule cart and a horse that hit him", his family said in a statement late on Sunday. Spanish paper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself.
The Spaniard was given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage.
"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital. We must exercise caution, especially during the next 48 hours," his family said.
"We are now awaiting medical results, which we hope will be positive, so that we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible," they added.
Every spring, hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin of the Rocio in an event that combines religious fervor and festive color in Andalusia.
Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club. He started his career with Spanish club Sevilla.
Reuters
Sports
PSG
Football
Keeper
Rico
Remains
Intensive
Car
Riding
Accident
Football
French League
Ligue 1
Next
Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time
Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Football PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape
Sports
2023-03-03
Football PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape
0
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
0
Sports
2023-05-22
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Sports
2023-05-22
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
0
Sports
2023-05-10
Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93
Sports
2023-05-10
Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
0
Sports
10:15
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
Sports
10:15
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
0
Sports
09:15
Club by club review of the Premier League season
Sports
09:15
Club by club review of the Premier League season
0
Sports
08:18
France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
Sports
08:18
France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-23
Emirati leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu, Herzog, to join COP28 climate conference in Dubai
Middle East
2023-05-23
Emirati leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu, Herzog, to join COP28 climate conference in Dubai
0
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
0
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
2
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
3
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
7
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
8
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More