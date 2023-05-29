News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
2023-05-29 | 10:20
Share
4
min
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
American Josef Newgarden of Team Penske edged out Marcus Ericsson to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday in a nail-biting finish to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" as he denied the Swede back-to-back wins at the Brickyard.
Three red flags late in the race set up a two-lap shootout with Ericsson leading the restart before Newgarden, who moved from fourth to second by virtue of race control, blasted past him to give owner Roger Penske his 19th Indy 500 win but first since his purchase of the IndyCar Series in 2019.
"I'm so thankful, started as a fan in the crowd, it is amazing. I love this city," said Newgarden.
"I was emotional in the last 10 laps, I knew I was in a position to fight. I'm just thankful that the team, everyone, that we finally got this done.
"I was trying to put it off, it's not going to define your career winning the race here but everyone seems to want to make it a defining moment so for me it's impossible not to look at it that way."
Considered the best driver never to win the Indy 500, it was the one victory missing from the 32-year-old American's resume. Twice IndyCar Series champion in 2017 and 2019, Newgarden was patient in a race full of drama.
After Graham Rahal was left stalled on the starting grid, the race was run at a blistering pace with the first caution of the day coming near the halfway mark of the 200 laps when Sting Ray Robb slammed into the wall on lap 91.
Soon afterwards Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, who had posted a record speed to claim pole, saw his chances of an Indy 500 win hit when Rinus Veekay spun coming out of pit lane, ramming into the Spaniard and pushing his car into the wall.
Palou got back out on the track and battled to finish fourth while Veekay, who started alongside the Spaniard on Row One, placed 10th.
In his last race before retiring, fan favorite and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan finished 16th, one place behind fellow Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who will remain in the hunt to set a record of five 500 wins.
"Even though if you don't win, it's fine, as long as you are making a difference. So hopefully I made a difference in this sport," said Kanaan.
"I will always be an IndyCar driver. I will always be an Indy 500 winner."
The most shocking accident came with 15 laps to go when Felix Rosenqvist made contact with Kyle Kirkwood, sending a tyre flying over the safety fencing and narrowly missing landing in the grandstand before crashing into a car in the parking lot.
"You see the sparks flying around. That was the scary part, when I was upside down and no one was getting to me. You’re kind of stuck at that point. I’m just glad it’s so safe," said Kirkwood.
After the red flag and with eight laps to run, a crash by last year's runner-up Pato O'Ward that tangled up Argentine Agustin Canapino, and a simultaneous backfield incident involving 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud, led to a red flag that sent the cars to the pit lane once again.
The race then restarted with four laps to go but another crash involving by Christian Lundgaard, Benjamin Pedersen and Ed Carpenter resulted in the third red flag of the race.
Although the green flag was short-lived, it was enough for Ericsson to take the lead for the final restart in what appeared would be his second straight victory at the Indianapolis oval.
"I think I did everything right behind the wheel. But I just couldn't hold it on the back," said Ericsson, who showed his frustration at failing to become the first back-to-back winner since Castroneves in 2001-02.
"I just thought it was an unfair and dangerous end to the race, I don't think there were enough laps to do what we did. I'm proud of us, congrats to Josef, he did everything right as well."
Reuters
Sports
Newgarden
Edges
Out
Ericsson
Win
Indianapolis 500
Racing
Circuit
Next
Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time
Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-14
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
Variety
2023-05-14
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
0
World
2023-05-09
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
World
2023-05-09
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
0
World
2023-05-08
Cold snap brings early snow, high wind to Australia's southeast
World
2023-05-08
Cold snap brings early snow, high wind to Australia's southeast
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Bournemouth keep Southampton at bottom of table with 1-0 win
Sports
2023-04-28
Bournemouth keep Southampton at bottom of table with 1-0 win
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
10:15
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
Sports
10:15
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
0
Sports
10:12
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
Sports
10:12
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
0
Sports
09:15
Club by club review of the Premier League season
Sports
09:15
Club by club review of the Premier League season
0
Sports
08:18
France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
Sports
08:18
France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-23
Emirati leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu, Herzog, to join COP28 climate conference in Dubai
Middle East
2023-05-23
Emirati leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu, Herzog, to join COP28 climate conference in Dubai
0
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
Sports
10:20
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
0
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
2
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
3
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
7
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
8
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More