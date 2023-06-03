News
Ramos to leave Paris St Germain
2023-06-03 | 04:52
Share
0
min
Ramos to leave Paris St Germain
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.
The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.
The experienced center-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.
During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.
Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.
"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honor to have him in Paris," he said in a statement.
Reuters
Sports
Ramos
Leave
PSG
Team
Club
Player
Defender
