Sports

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

2023-06-04 | 07:42
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema.

Reuters
 

Sports

Saudi Arabia

Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema

Deal

Striker Karim Benzema will not return to Real Madrid next season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-06-01

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid ahead of Saudi Arabia move – sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-14

Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-13

Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role

LBCI
Sports
06:33

Striker Karim Benzema will not return to Real Madrid next season

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:33

Striker Karim Benzema will not return to Real Madrid next season

LBCI
Sports
2023-06-03

Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

LBCI
Sports
2023-06-02

Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane

LBCI
Sports
2023-06-02

Michael Jordan's 1992 Olympic practice jersey up for auction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests

LBCI
World
13:58

Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More