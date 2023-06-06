News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius
2023-06-06 | 03:46
Share
2
min
Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius
Seven people involved in different racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr have been punished by Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the country's Sports Commission said on Monday.
Four men were fined 60,001 euros ($64,255) and banned from sports venues for two years after hanging a banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt on a bridge near Real's facilities before the team's Cup match against Atletico Madrid on Jan. 26.
Three other people were fined 5,000 euros ($5,354.50) and banned from sports venues for one year after making racist gestures towards the Brazil international during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on May 21.
The sanctions come 11 days after the arrest of the four men on suspicion of hanging the effigy and their release on bail by a Madrid court.
Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight for the past couple of weeks after calling LaLiga and Spain racist following the abuse he suffered during Real's match against Valencia.
The sporting world has shown solidarity with the 22-year-old since then and the Brazilian government has called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.
Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, as a part of an anti-racism campaign.
Reuters
Sports
Seven
Punished
Government
Spain
LaLiga
Vinicius Jr
Racism
Abuse
Football
Next
Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
Saudi wealth fund to take control of football star Ronaldo's club
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:04
Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
Sports
04:04
Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
0
World
2023-06-02
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
2023-06-02
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
2023-05-29
Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses
World
2023-05-29
Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses
0
Sports
2023-05-25
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint
Sports
2023-05-25
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:43
Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
Sports
07:43
Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
0
Sports
07:02
Pension reform protesters occupy headquarters of Paris Olympics
Sports
07:02
Pension reform protesters occupy headquarters of Paris Olympics
0
Sports
05:37
Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76
Sports
05:37
Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76
0
Sports
05:33
Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen
Sports
05:33
Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
0
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
4
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More