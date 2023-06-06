Sports

Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius

2023-06-06 | 03:46
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius

Seven people involved in different racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr have been punished by Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the country's Sports Commission said on Monday.

Four men were fined 60,001 euros ($64,255) and banned from sports venues for two years after hanging a banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt on a bridge near Real's facilities before the team's Cup match against Atletico Madrid on Jan. 26.
 
Three other people were fined 5,000 euros ($5,354.50) and banned from sports venues for one year after making racist gestures towards the Brazil international during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on May 21.

The sanctions come 11 days after the arrest of the four men on suspicion of hanging the effigy and their release on bail by a Madrid court.

Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight for the past couple of weeks after calling LaLiga and Spain racist following the abuse he suffered during Real's match against Valencia.
 
The sporting world has shown solidarity with the 22-year-old since then and the Brazilian government has called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.

Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, as a part of an anti-racism campaign.
 

Sports

Seven

Punished

Government

Spain

LaLiga

Vinicius Jr

Racism

Abuse

Football

LBCI Next
Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
Saudi wealth fund to take control of football star Ronaldo's club
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:04

Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades

LBCI
World
2023-05-29

Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-25

LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:43

Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports
07:02

Pension reform protesters occupy headquarters of Paris Olympics

LBCI
Sports
05:37

Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76

LBCI
Sports
05:33

Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More