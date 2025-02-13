الأخبار
وزير المالية عرض البرنامج الإصلاحي للحكومة مع السفيرة الأميركية

2025-02-13 | 08:04
وزير المالية عرض البرنامج الإصلاحي للحكومة مع السفيرة الأميركية

استقبل وزير المالية ياسين جابر في مكتبه في الوزارة السفيرة الأميركية ليزا جونسون في زيارة تهنئة بتوليه وزارة المالية، وقد جرى استعراض للوضع العام في البلاد في ضوء مرحلة انتخاب رئيس للجمهورية وتأليف حكومة جديدة.

وقد استعرض الوزير جابر في خلال اللقاء البرنامج الإصلاحي الذي تعمل الحكومة على وضعه وكذلك برنامج وزارة المالية الذي يعطي إلى جانب خطط الإصلاح، الأولية لتحقيق البرامج مع صندوق النقد الدولي للسير قدماً في التوجه الأساسي نحو تعزيز المؤسسات في لبنان.
 
وأعلنت السفارة الأميركية عبر حسابها على "إكس"، أن السفيرة جونسون والوزير جابر ناقشا الأهمية البالغة لاتخاذ إجراءات سريعة بشأن الإصلاحات المالية والاقتصادية لدعم بناء دولة لبنانية تخدم جميع مواطنيها.

وكان الوزير جابر التقى وفداً من المعهد العربي للتخطيط في الكويت، ضم المدير العام عبد الله فهد ورئيس الجهاز الإداري كريم عادل درويش بحضور رئيسة المعهد المالي (باسل فليحان) وممثلة وزير المالية في مجلس أمناء المعهد لمياء مبيض.

وأكد العبد الله "استعداد المعهد لتقديم كل مساعدة للبنان خصوصاً في مجالي الإرشاد والتدريب"، واضعاً إمكانات المعهد في خدمة وزارة المالية في هذا المجال.
 
 
