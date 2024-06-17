الأخبار
جنبلاط: إنها أكبر اهانة لسلطان الأطرش ولكمال جنبلاط

أخبار لبنان
2024-06-17 | 16:06
جنبلاط: إنها أكبر اهانة لسلطان الأطرش ولكمال جنبلاط
جنبلاط: إنها أكبر اهانة لسلطان الأطرش ولكمال جنبلاط

كتب رئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس": "إنها أكبر اهانة لسلطان الأطرش ولكمال جنبلاط بأن ترفع صورهم وراء نعش مغطى بالعلم الاسرائيلي لجندي درزي قتل في غزة. أيا كانت الظروف، نحن عرب في فلسطين ولبنان وسوريا وسنبقى فوق نظرية الأقليات التي تروج لها الصهيونية وأدواتها المتعددة".
 

أخبار لبنان

وليد جنبلاط

سلطان الأطرش

كمال جنبلاط

العلم الاسرائيلي

غزة

