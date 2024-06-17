جنبلاط: إنها أكبر اهانة لسلطان الأطرش ولكمال جنبلاط

انها اكبر أهانة لسلطان الاطرش ولكمال جنبلاط بان ترفع صورهم وراء نعش مغطى بالعلم الاسرائيلي لجندي درزي قتل في غزة .ايا كانت الظروف نحن عرب في فلسطين ولبنان وسوريا وسنبقى فوق نظرية الأقليات التي تروج لها الصهيونية وأدواتها المتعددة #palestine https://t.co/6mQCb9ayF6
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) June 17, 2024
I am so ashamed of this image that Druzes from Palestine are raising the portraits of Sultan Attrache and Kamal Joumblatt behind an Israeli flag covering the coffin of an IDF soldier .what an insult to the memory of these two great Arab heroes #palestine https://t.co/7bJqF6fTLb
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) June 17, 2024
