حريق مفاجئ خلف كواليس الغولدن غلوب يشعل الجدل… وغضب بسبب جائزة أُعلنت أثناء الإعلانات

The Golden Globes just presented Best Score during the commercial break. Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/P7bEWVbiBX
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026
Here’s Nikki Glaser torching Donald Trump and CBS at the Golden Globes “The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department! And the award for most editing goes to CBS News:
Yes, CBS News. America’s newest place to See B.S. News.” Love it!
pic.twitter.com/kQvlOoV8t0
— Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 12, 2026
