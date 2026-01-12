الأخبار
حريق مفاجئ خلف كواليس الغولدن غلوب يشعل الجدل… وغضب بسبب جائزة أُعلنت أثناء الإعلانات

2026-01-12 | 08:39
حريق مفاجئ خلف كواليس الغولدن غلوب يشعل الجدل… وغضب بسبب جائزة أُعلنت أثناء الإعلانات
حريق مفاجئ خلف كواليس الغولدن غلوب يشعل الجدل… وغضب بسبب جائزة أُعلنت أثناء الإعلانات

بينما كان نجوم الصف الأول يتسلمون جوائزهم على المسرح في حفل Golden Globes، اندلع حريق مفاجئ خلف الكواليس على بُعد أمتار قليلة من مكان الاحتفال، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وبحسب مقطع فيديو نشره الصحافي كريس غاردنر، اشتعلت النيران داخل غرفة الصحافة بعد أن أسقط أحد أفراد فريق الضيافة عن طريق الخطأ موقد وقود مشتعل يُستخدم لتسخين الطعام. وأوضح أن السجادة اشتعلت "للحظات قصيرة"، فيما تصاعد الدخان في المكان، قبل أن يتم إخماد الحريق سريعًا من دون تسجيل أي إصابات.

*** لمشاهدة الفيديو إضغط هنا
ووقعت الحادثة أثناء إقامة الحفل في فندق Beverly Hilton في مدينة لوس أنجلوس، ما أثار حالة من القلق المؤقت خلف الكواليس.

ولم يتوقف الجدل عند هذا الحد، إذ تعرّض الحفل لانتقادات واسعة بعد إعلان جائزة أفضل موسيقى تصويرية – فيلم سينمائي خلال الفاصل الإعلاني، وليس على الهواء مباشرة. وانتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع يُظهر مؤلف موسيقى فيلم Sinners، لودفيغ غورانسون، وهو يتسلّم الجائزة بعيدًا عن البث المباشر، ما أثار غضب المشاهدين.


واعتبر كثيرون أن الخطوة تُظهر "قلة احترام" للفنانين، خصوصًا في ظل تخصيص وقت لفقـرات ترفيهية أخرى، بينما غابت إحدى الجوائز الأساسية عن البث المباشر.

في المقابل، افتتحت مقدّمة الحفل نيكي غلاسر الأمسية بمونولوغ ناري أثار بدوره تفاعلًا واسعًا، إذ سخرت من دونالد ترامب ووزارة العدل الأميركية، قبل أن توجه لاحقًا نكتة مثيرة للجدل إلى الممثل ليوناردو دي كابريو.

