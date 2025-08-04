السفارة الأميركية في 4 آب: نقف إلى جانب شعب لبنان في مطالبته بالمحاسبة

Today marks five years since the tragic Beirut port explosion that claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands. We stand with the people of Lebanon in their call for accountability. Lebanon deserves an independent and impartial judicial system that delivers justice for the… pic.twitter.com/ZZjmwsylE1
— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) August 4, 2025
