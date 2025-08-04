الأخبار
السفارة الأميركية في 4 آب: نقف إلى جانب شعب لبنان في مطالبته بالمحاسبة

أمن وقضاء
2025-08-04 | 02:55
0min
السفارة الأميركية في 4 آب: نقف إلى جانب شعب لبنان في مطالبته بالمحاسبة

كتبت السفارة الأميركية في بيروت على إكس: "اليوم يصادف مرور خمس سنوات على الانفجار المأساوي في مرفأ بيروت الذي أودى بحياة أكثر من 200 شخص وشرد الآلاف. نقف إلى جانب شعب لبنان في مطالبته بالمحاسبة. لبنان يستحق نظامًا قضائيًا مستقلًا ونزيهًا يحقق العدالة للضحايا، لا نظامًا يحمي النخب. تبقى الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بسيادة لبنان واستقراره وازدهاره، لبنان الذي يصنعه شعبه لا القوى الخارجية."


أخبار لبنان

أمن وقضاء

الأميركية

لبنان

مطالبته

بالمحاسبة

آخر الأخبار
12:10

سلام خلال افتتاح شارع ضحايا 4 آب قرب مدخل مرفأ بيروت: لا أحد فوق المحاسبة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-07-18

وزير الدفاع اليوناني زار الرئيس عون: نقف الى جانب لبنان

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2025-06-27

ترامب: نقف إلى جانب لبنان ونحاول تصحيح الأمور

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-05-09

السفير الفرنسي: نقف إلى جانب لبنان

أمن وقضاء
06:37

إكليل من الزهر من عناصر الدفاع المدني على ضريح شهداء مرفأ بيروت

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:10

وزارة الداخلية: العدالة مسؤولية كل الدولة

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:36

قوى الأمن تكرّم شهداء انفجار مرفأ بيروت

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:29

السفارة الفرنسية: وضع حد للإفلات من العقاب يعد أمرًا أساسيًا من أجل نهوض لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-04-13

رابطة العاملين في الجامعة اللبنانية: نعلن تجميد تحركنا لمدة شهر

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-06-10

شركة IDM ووزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية تطلقان مبادرة "إنترنت للكلّ"

LBCI
حال الطقس
2025-08-03

احتمال ظهور موجة حرّ أواخر الاسبوع

LBCI
فنّ
03:35

"وقفوا الدم"... باميلا الكيك في الذكرى الخامسة لـ4 آب: انشاءالله نشهد على محاسبة كل حدا كان السبب

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
04:13

قداس إلهي في الذكرى الخامسة لـ4 آب في كنيسة مار يوسف-الأشرفية...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:47

حدادا على أرواح شهداء انفجار مرفأ بيروت... تنكيس العلم اللبناني في القصر الجمهوري

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:31

صوت غزة في كنيسة في فيلاديلفيا الأميركية .. عدسة المصور معتز عزايزة تجمع التبرعات

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:29

"الرياضة للجميع" مهرجان رياضي انطلق من صور ويمتدّ على ٤ مراحل!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

سوريا بين منبج والسويداء... صراع النفوذ يتجدّد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:26

الـLBCI في جولة حصرية مع وزيرة الشؤون الإجتماعية في مخيمات للنازحين السوريين في البقاع

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:25

إليك قيمة البقشيش التي يُفترض أن تتركها في مطاعم لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

منتخب لبنان يصل الى جدة والجهوزية عالية والجالية اللبنانية حاضرة

LBCI
رياضة
13:21

احتفال كبير على شرف منتخب لبنان لكرة السلة نظمته القنصلية اللبنانية في جدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:25

إليك قيمة البقشيش التي يُفترض أن تتركها في مطاعم لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:45

تعميم من "التربية" يتعلق بطلب إعادة النظر بنتيجة إمتحانات الدورة الأولى لشهادة الثانوية العامة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
01:59

حادث مأساوي في ضبية... 3 قتلى جراء اصطدام دراجتين ناريتين بسيارة

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
07:51

مصادر للـLBCI تنفي المعلومات عن عملية خطف في الحمرا... اليكم التفاصيل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:30

في الذكرى الخامسة لانفجار ٤ آب... هذا ما سيحصل في مرفأ بيروت الساعة السادسة مساء

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:36

وزير الثقافة غسان سلامة وقع صباح اليوم قرارا بادخال الاهراءات على لائحة الجرد العام للأبنية التاريخية تلبية لطلب أهالي ضحايا انفجار المرفأ

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:57

علي فياض باسم وفد من "حزب الله" بعد لقاء الرئيس السابق ميشال عون: الخطوة الأولى يجب أن تكون التزام إسرائيل بالانسحاب من الأراضي اللبنانية ووقف الأعمال العدائية واطلاق الأسرى وهذه هي الخطوات التي لا يمكن قبلها الانتقال الى البحث في أي شيء آخر

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:56

في مكمن محكم بالمرفأ… مفرزة استقصاء بيروت توقف مروّج مخدرات

