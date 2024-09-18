جنبلاط: مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه ستكون خسارة كبيرة

كتب الرئيس وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس": "مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه كالممثل الأعلى للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية ستكون خسارة كبيرة لأنها ستسمح للأحزاب اليمينية والفاشية الجديدة بالسيطرة على المفوضية".



واضاف: "جوزيف بوريل دان بشجاعة جرائم إسرائيل".

The departure of Josep Borell as the high representative of European Commission for foreign affairs will be a great loss because it will allow the right wing parties and the neofascist to dominate the Commission.Joseph Borell courageously denounced the crimes of Israel #palestine pic.twitter.com/Iwec5T78tu