جنبلاط: مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه ستكون خسارة كبيرة

The departure of Josep Borell as the high representative of European Commission for foreign affairs will be a great loss because it will allow the right wing parties and the neofascist to dominate the Commission.Joseph Borell courageously denounced the crimes of Israel #palestine pic.twitter.com/Iwec5T78tu
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) September 18, 2024
