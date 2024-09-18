الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نهاركم سعيد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

جنبلاط: مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه ستكون خسارة كبيرة

أخبار لبنان
2024-09-18 | 10:07
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
جنبلاط: مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه ستكون خسارة كبيرة
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
جنبلاط: مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه ستكون خسارة كبيرة

كتب الرئيس وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس": "مغادرة جوزيف بوريل منصبه كالممثل الأعلى للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية ستكون خسارة كبيرة لأنها ستسمح للأحزاب اليمينية والفاشية الجديدة بالسيطرة على المفوضية". 

واضاف: "جوزيف بوريل دان بشجاعة جرائم إسرائيل".

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

مغادرة

جوزيف

بوريل

منصبه

ستكون

خسارة

كبيرة

LBCI التالي
أسرار الصحف 18-9-2024
الإتحاد العمالي العام دعا الى اضراب عام الأربعاء استنكاراً للعدوان الاسرائيلي
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-09-11

بوريل التقى جنبلاط في كليمنصو...

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-09-01

وزير المالية الإسرائيلي: الإضراب الواسع النطاق ستكون له تداعيات اقتصادية كبيرة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-08-06

نصرالله: استشهاد اسماعيل هنية هو خسارة كبيرة لحماس وللمقاومة الفلسطينية ولمحور المقاومة ولكن هذا لا يهزهم ولا يثنيهم ولا يضعفهم والدليل مواصلة المقاومة وتصاعد المقاومة في قطاع غزة وفي الضفة الغربية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-08-06

نصرالله بمناسبة مرور أسبوع على استشهاد فؤاد شكر: خسارتنا كبيرة جدا ولكن هذا لا يهزنا على الإطلاق ولا يضعفنا ولا يجعلنا نتردد أو نتوقف والدليل عمليات الأيام الماضية والوحدات التي كان يقودها السيد فؤاد هي التي تواصل العمل وتطور عملها وتتقدم

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:33

حلاوي تابع تحقيقاته في ملف رياض سلامة... ومواجهة بين الأخير وشاهدين

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:33

قضية انفجارات أجهزة البيجر التابعة لحزب الله تنتقل من شركة مسجلة في المجر إلى شركة بلغارية مملوكة لمواطن نرويجي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:27

"التجدد للوطن": المرحلة تتطلّب التكاتف والتضامن بين مختلف أطياف الوطن

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
05:23

الجيش دعا الى التبليغ عن أي جسم مشبوه: وحدات مختصة تقوم بتفجير أجهزة البيجر وأجهزة اتصال مشبوهة

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2024-09-06

على متن يخت فاخر... نجمان يشهدان موقفاً غريباً: ثنائي عاري تماماً بجانبهما! (صور)

LBCI
فنّ
04:00

إليكم الأعمال المرشحة لنيل جائزة "أفضل مسلسل لبناني أو لبناني مشترك" في الموريكس دور!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2024-08-17

جدار الصوت وتأثيره على الطائرات المدنية

LBCI
فنّ
2024-09-05

بعد خبر اعتزاله الفن... الشامي يخرج عن صمته ويرد: "كيف إلكن عين؟"

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
15:17

يوم ما بعد صدمة تفجيرات البيجر ...وقعه أعلى على الجرحى وعائلات الشهداء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
15:15

رحلة البيجر المفخخ بين تايوان والمجر وعناصر حزب الله

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:57

بعلبك نالت نصيبها من التفجيرات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:54

المشهد أمام مستشفى الجامعة الاميركية في بيروت

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:42

استعدادات عالية لرد واسع من حزب الله... وحديث عن بدء نقل ثقل الحرب الى شمال اسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:39

تفجيرات البيجر... تل أبيب صامتة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:36

بعد الـpagers... حان دور الـ talkie walkie

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:38

في وداع الذو الفقار...مشهد جامع في مواجهة العدو الاسرائيلي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:36

القطاع الصحي في لبنان .. قدها وقدود

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:06

معلومات أولية عن انفجار عدد من الأجهزة في الضاحية والجنوب والبقاع

LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:32

مصدر أمني لرويترز: أجهزة الاتصالات التي انفجرت اليوم هي أجهزة لاسلكي محمولة ومختلفة عن أجهزة البيجر التي انفجرت أمس وحزب الله اشترى أجهزة اللاسلكي المحمولة قبل 5 أشهر في وقت شرائه أجهزة البيجر تقريبا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:13

وزير الصحة: حصيلة الشهداء جراء الاعتداء الاسرائيلي هي ١٢ شهيدا من بينهم طفلان وعاملون بالقطاع الصحي وعدد الجرحى حتى الآن هو ما بين 2570 و2800 حوالى 750 من الجنوب و 150 من البقاع و1850 من الضاحية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:50

مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة: تحديث ثان لحصيلة موجة التفجيرات العدوانية أربعة عشر شهيدا وأكثر من أربعمئة وخمسين جريحًا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:11

موجة تفجيرات طالت أجهزة لاسلكية في مناطق مختلفة في الجنوب والضاحية الجنوبية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:50

مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة: تحديث لحصيلة الموجة الثانية من التفجيرات العدوانية تسعة شهداء وأكثر من ثلاثمئة إصابة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:19

فيديو للحظة انفجار أحد الاجهزة اللاسلكية خلال الموجة الجديدة الحاصلة اليوم

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:02

مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة: الحصيلة الأولية لسلسلة التفجيرات العدوانية الجديدة أكثر من مئة إصابة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More