براك: القادة في سوريا لا يسعون إلا للتعايش والازدهار المتبادل مع لبنان

My comments yesterday praised Syria’s impressive strides, not a threat to Lebanon. I observed the reality that Syria is moving at light speed to seize the historic opportunity presented by @POTUS’s lifting of sanctions: investment from Türkiye and the Gulf, diplomatic outreach to…
— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) July 12, 2025
My comments yesterday praised Syria’s impressive strides, not a threat to Lebanon. I observed the reality that Syria is moving at light speed to seize the historic opportunity presented by @POTUS’s lifting of sanctions: investment from Türkiye and the Gulf, diplomatic outreach to…