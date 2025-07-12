الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

براك: القادة في سوريا لا يسعون إلا للتعايش والازدهار المتبادل مع لبنان

أخبار لبنان
2025-07-12 | 12:36
براك: القادة في سوريا لا يسعون إلا للتعايش والازدهار المتبادل مع لبنان
براك: القادة في سوريا لا يسعون إلا للتعايش والازدهار المتبادل مع لبنان

أعلن المبعوث الأميركي توم براك أن تعليقاته يوم أمس كانت تشيد بالتقدم الملحوظ الذي أحرزته سوريا، ولم تكن تهديدًا للبنان. 

وقال براك في منشور له عبر موقع "إكس": لقد رصدت الواقع الذي يشير إلى أن سوريا تتحرك بسرعة الضوء لاقتناص الفرصة التاريخية التي أتاحها رفع العقوبات من قبل الرئيس الأميركي: استثمارات من تركيا ودول الخليج، وانفتاح دبلوماسي على الدول المجاورة، ورؤية واضحة للمستقبل.

وأضاف: "يمكنني أن أؤكد أن القادة في سوريا لا يسعون إلا للتعايش والازدهار المتبادل مع لبنان، وأن الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بدعم تلك العلاقة بين جارين متكافئين وذيي سيادة يتمتعان بالسلام والرخاء".

ويذكر أن براك قال في حديث الى صحيفة "ذا ناشونال" الإماراتية، إن لبنان يُواجه خطر الوقوع في قبضة القوى الإقليمية، ما لم تتحرك بيروت لحل مشكلة أسلحة "حزب الله". 

وأضاف: "لديكم إسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، والآن بدأت سوريا تظهر بقوة وسرعة، وإذا لم يتحرك لبنان، فسيعود ليصبح بلاد الشام من جديد".

أخبار لبنان

القادة

سوريا

يسعون

للتعايش

والازدهار

المتبادل

لبنان

ترقبٌ لـ"جلسة المناقشة العامة"... (الجمهورية)
أسرار الصحف 12-07-2025
LBCI السابق

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-06-29

الموفد الاميركيّ براك: الشرع لا يكره إسرائيل ويريد السلام وأعتقد بأنّ الأمر نفسه سيحصل مع لبنان

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-07-07

براك من قصر بعبدا: أعتقد أن لبنان واسرائيل يسعيان للوصول إلى الشيء نفسه وإسرائيل لا تريد الحرب مع لبنان ولا أن تحتله

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-06-03

عراقجي في بيروت: نأمل فتح صفحة جديدة مع لبنان على أساس الاحترام المتبادل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-06-03

عراقجي من المطار: نأمل فتح صفحة جديدة في العلاقات مع لبنان على أساس الاحترام المتبادل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

هبة نصر للـLBCI: لا يوجد لدى الإدارة الأميركية أي خيار على الطاولة بضم لبنان الى سوريا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

محطات جديدة استقبلت فيها اليوم ذخائر القديسة تيريز الطفل يسوع…

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

مئة مليون دولار أميركي لدعم سلاح الجو اللبناني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

في مهرجان الزهور... حصرون تحتضن طاقات الشباب

LBCI
رياضة
04:45

بعد وفاته... ليفربول يحجب رقم 20 الخاص بجوتا إلى الأبد

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-06-12

نتنياهو: نفذنا ضربة افتتاحية ناجحة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:52

إيران تؤكد التزامها بالحل الدبلوماسي في الملف النووي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:28

عباس عراقجي: تعاون طهران مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية "سيتخذ شكلا جديدا"

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

هبة نصر للـLBCI: لا يوجد لدى الإدارة الأميركية أي خيار على الطاولة بضم لبنان الى سوريا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

محطات جديدة استقبلت فيها اليوم ذخائر القديسة تيريز الطفل يسوع…

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

مئة مليون دولار أميركي لدعم سلاح الجو اللبناني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

في مهرجان الزهور... حصرون تحتضن طاقات الشباب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:41

صدى الشمال... صحيفة مناطقية تحوّلت إلى ذاكرة وطن

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:38

بريطانيا تقترح أبراج مراقبة للبنان... هذه المرة على الحدود مع إسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

لبنان بين وفرة المياه وسوء إدارتها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

تقاسم السلطة: مسلسل مكسيكي طويل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:20

من السجون إلى الحدود... ملف الموقوفين السوريين يفتح باب التصعيد

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
12:12

احتجز احدى الفتيات بعد استدراجها من بيروت منتحلا صفة أمنية... وهذا ما حصل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
15:28

البنتاغون: الخارجية الأميركية تقرر الموافقة على بيع عتاد صيانة لطائرات إيه-29 سوبر توكانو إلى لبنان بقيمة 100 مليون دولار

LBCI
حال الطقس
04:22

طقس صيفي حار ورطب يسيطر على لبنان مع استقرار نسبي بالحرارة

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:21

أدرعي: إستهدفنا عنصرا في حزب الله في منطقة الخيام

LBCI
فنّ
05:18

وائل كفوري يشوّق الجمهور لأغنية "بعتذر منك"... هذا ما نشره (فيديو)

LBCI
اسرار
23:30

أسرار الصحف 12-07-2025

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
16:20

وزارة الخارجية الأميركية وافقت على اتفاق محتمل لبيع عتاد صيانة لطائرات إيه-29 سوبر توكانو إلى لبنان

LBCI
فنّ
11:25

نجوى كرم تسحر الجمهور بإطلالة فريدة ومميزة... شاهدوا كيف بدت (صور)

