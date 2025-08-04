الأخبار
السفارة البريطانية في ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت: عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة

أخبار لبنان
2025-08-04 | 04:42
السفارة البريطانية في ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت: عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة
السفارة البريطانية في ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت: عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة

في الذكرى الخامسة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت، كتبت السفارة البريطانية في لبنان عبر حسابها على منصة "اكس": "يُنكس علمنا اليوم حدادا على مأساة انفجار مرفأ بيروت في 4 آب 2020، الساعة 6:07 مساءً. عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة والمساءلة والحقيقة. تواصل المملكة المتحدة دعوتها إلى المساءلة وتحقيق شفاف وسريع".
 

أخبار لبنان

السفارة البريطانية

انفجار

مرفأ بيروت

لبنان

الأمن العام يضع إكليلًا على نصب شهدائه في المرفأ: دماؤهم لن تذهب سدى
السيد: ٤ آب جرحنا كلنا... واليوم الحكومة من الناس وجايي من صلب وجعن
LBCI السابق

