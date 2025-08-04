السفارة البريطانية في ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت: عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة

في الذكرى الخامسة لانفجار مرفأ بيروت، كتبت السفارة البريطانية في لبنان عبر حسابها على منصة "اكس": "يُنكس علمنا اليوم حدادا على مأساة انفجار مرفأ بيروت في 4 آب 2020، الساعة 6:07 مساءً. عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة والمساءلة والحقيقة. تواصل المملكة المتحدة دعوتها إلى المساءلة وتحقيق شفاف وسريع".

Our flag is at half-mast today remembering the tragedy of the Beirut port Blast on 4 August, 2020 at 06:07 pm. Families of victims deserve justice, accountability & truth.



UK continues to call for accountability & a transparent and swift investigation into #BeirutPortBlast pic.twitter.com/RkRBfahTbb