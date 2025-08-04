السفارة البريطانية في ذكرى انفجار مرفأ بيروت: عائلات الضحايا تستحق العدالة

Our flag is at half-mast today remembering the tragedy of the Beirut port Blast on 4 August, 2020 at 06:07 pm. Families of victims deserve justice, accountability & truth.
UK continues to call for accountability & a transparent and swift investigation into #BeirutPortBlast pic.twitter.com/RkRBfahTbb
— UK in Lebanon 🇬🇧🇱🇧 (@ukinlebanon) August 4, 2025
Our flag is at half-mast today remembering the tragedy of the Beirut port Blast on 4 August, 2020 at 06:07 pm. Families of victims deserve justice, accountability & truth.
UK continues to call for accountability & a transparent and swift investigation into #BeirutPortBlast pic.twitter.com/RkRBfahTbb