الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
ليلة القرار
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

عيسى رحب بزيارة العماد هيكل الى الولايات المتحدة: العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش لنزع السلاح يكتسب أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى

أخبار لبنان
2026-02-02 | 14:41
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
عيسى رحب بزيارة العماد هيكل الى الولايات المتحدة: العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش لنزع السلاح يكتسب أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
عيسى رحب بزيارة العماد هيكل الى الولايات المتحدة: العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش لنزع السلاح يكتسب أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى

أعرب السفير الاميركي ميشال عيسى عن ترحيبه الحار بالزيارة الرسمية التي يقوم بها قائد الجيش اللبناني، العماد رودولف هيكل، إلى الولايات المتحدة لمتابعة تواصله مع المسؤولين الأميركيين والقيادة المركزية الأميركية. 

وأكد عيسى أن العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش اللبناني لنزع سلاح المجموعات التي لا تخضع لسلطة الدولة ولتعزيز السيادة الوطنية، باعتباره الضامن لأمن لبنان، يكتسب اليوم أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى.
 

أخبار لبنان

بزيارة

العماد

الولايات

المتحدة:

العمل

المستمرّ

الجيش

السلاح

يكتسب

أهمية

بين airbus في فرنسا ولبنان تعاون ونجاح... وأعين الطلاب اللبنانيون هناك نحو السماء
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر عاجل
2026-01-10

ترامب: إيران تتطلع إلى الحرية ربما أكثر من أي وقت مضى والولايات المتحدة على أهبة الاستعداد للمساعدة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-11-24

ترامب: شي سيزور أميركا في وقت لاحق هذا العام واتفقنا على أهمية الحوار المستمر

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2026-01-24

نواف سلام: لا مهل محددة لحصر السلاح لأن ذلك مرتبط بواقع التقييم الذي يقوم به الجيش للمناطق وبقدرته على تنفيذ هذه الأعمال وفق الإمكانات من الدعم المادي واللوجستي التي يمكننا تأمينها

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-12-29

ترامب: أمام حماس وقت قصير لنزع سلاحها وهي ستدفع ثمنا فادحا إن لم تنزع سلاحها

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:16

بين airbus في فرنسا ولبنان تعاون ونجاح... وأعين الطلاب اللبنانيون هناك نحو السماء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

هبة نصر تتحدث عن التطورات على الخط الأميركي - الإيراني... وهذا ما قالته عن زيارة قائد الجيش للولايات المتحدة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

الغرامي الـ68… موسيقى على المسرح وسياسة في الواجهة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:40

أحمد الحريري: الرئيس سعد الحريري سيأتي الى لبنان في 14 شباط وسيكون له موقف من الاستحقاق الانتخابي

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-12-03

الاتحاد الأوروبي يفرج عن ثلاثة مليارات يورو لخفض اعتماده على الصين في المعادن النادرة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2026-01-26

سلام اطمأن الى جرحى المبنى المنهار في طرابلس وعقد اجتماعا في المدينة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-09-23

السيد: عودة 341 ألف نازح سوري حتى الان وشطب 238,120 منهم من قاعدة بيانات المفوضية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-11-10

حرائق في مناطق واسعة في جزين نتيجة الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:16

بين airbus في فرنسا ولبنان تعاون ونجاح... وأعين الطلاب اللبنانيون هناك نحو السماء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

هبة نصر تتحدث عن التطورات على الخط الأميركي - الإيراني... وهذا ما قالته عن زيارة قائد الجيش للولايات المتحدة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

الغرامي الـ68… موسيقى على المسرح وسياسة في الواجهة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:40

أحمد الحريري: الرئيس سعد الحريري سيأتي الى لبنان في 14 شباط وسيكون له موقف من الاستحقاق الانتخابي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

ثنائي "أمل" - حزب الله: تباينات أم اشتباك؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

رغم وعود الدولة بتحسين معاشاتهم .. موظفو القطاع العام يكملون إضرابهم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:37

وسام حنا والفنانة بلقيس يطلقان أغنيةٍ مشتركة تم تحضيرها خصيصًا لبرنامج "أكرم من مين"...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

حديث عن مسار سياسي للتفاوض بين لبنان وإسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:31

إسرائيل تفشل في اقناع واشنطن بخطورة المسار الدبلوماسي مع إيران

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

إنذار إسرائيلي إلى سكان كفر تبنيت وعين قانا...

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:43

منخفض جوي خلال الساعات القادمة… رياح ثم امطار ليلا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:31

عقيص أعلن عزوفه عن الترشح للإنتخابات: الدفاع عن سيادة القانون والحريات لا يحتاج دائمًا إلى مقعد نيابي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:04

أدرعي: الجيش الإسرائيلي أغار على مستودعات أسلحة تابعة لحزب الله

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:22

روابط دعوة وهميّة للانضمام إلى "Group"... قوى الأمن تحذّر من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال الإلكتروني عبر "واتساب"

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:39

العثور على جثة امرأة سورية في مجرى النهر الكبير - العريضة

LBCI
فنّ
03:50

تشابيل روان تتجاوز كل الحدود بإطلالة صادمة في غرامي 2026... لن تصدقوا كيف بدت (صور)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:39

قوات مشاة البحرية الأميركية في القيادة المركزية (MARCENT) استضافت لقاءً ثنائيًا مع كبار قادة الجيش اللبناني في قاعدة ماكديل الجوية وذلك لتعزيز استمرار التنسيق والحوار من خلال لجنة الإشراف على وقف الأعمال العدائية "الميكانيزم"

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More