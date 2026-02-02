عيسى رحب بزيارة العماد هيكل الى الولايات المتحدة: العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش لنزع السلاح يكتسب أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى

أعرب السفير الاميركي ميشال عيسى عن ترحيبه الحار بالزيارة الرسمية التي يقوم بها قائد الجيش اللبناني، العماد رودولف هيكل، إلى الولايات المتحدة لمتابعة تواصله مع المسؤولين الأميركيين والقيادة المركزية الأميركية.



وأكد عيسى أن العمل المستمرّ الذي يقوم به الجيش اللبناني لنزع سلاح المجموعات التي لا تخضع لسلطة الدولة ولتعزيز السيادة الوطنية، باعتباره الضامن لأمن لبنان، يكتسب اليوم أهمية أكثر من أي وقت مضى.

