LBCI
LBCI

السفارة الأميركية تصدر تعليمات بمغادرة موظفين غير أساسيين بسبب الوضع الأمني

أخبار لبنان
2026-02-23 | 13:28
مشاهدات عالية
السفارة الأميركية تصدر تعليمات بمغادرة موظفين غير أساسيين بسبب الوضع الأمني
السفارة الأميركية تصدر تعليمات بمغادرة موظفين غير أساسيين بسبب الوضع الأمني

أعلنت السفارة الأميركية في بيروت أن وزارة الخارجية، في 23 شباط، أمرت بمغادرة الموظفين الأميركيين غير الاساسيين وأفراد عائلاتهم بسبب الوضع الأمني في بيروت.

وأوضحت، في منشور على منصة "إكس"، أن موظفي سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بيروت يُمنعون من السفر الشخصي دون إذن مسبق.

وقالت: "قد تُفرض قيود سفر إضافية على الموظفين الأميركيين الخاضعين لمسؤولية الأمن لدى رئيس البعثة، مع احتمال قليل أو عدم وجود إشعار مسبق، بسبب زيادة القضايا أو التهديدات الأمنية".

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

الأميركية

تعليمات

بمغادرة

موظفين

أساسيين

الوضع

الأمني

