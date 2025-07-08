الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

بعد فيديو الصفعة... بريجيت ماكرون "تضرب من جديد" وهذه المرة بـ"التجاهل" (فيديو)

منوعات
2025-07-08 | 12:45
مشاهدات عالية
LBCI
بعد فيديو الصفعة... بريجيت ماكرون "تضرب من جديد" وهذه المرة بـ"التجاهل" (فيديو)

تجاهلت زوجة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بريجيت ماكرون، يد زوجها الممدودة لمساعدتها أثناء نزولهما من الطائرة أمام الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت، خلال زيارتهما إلى المملكة المتحدة.

وانتشر فيديو للحظة وصولهما الى بريطانيا، حيث شوهد ماكرون وهو يمدّ يده لزوجته وهي تنزل من درج الطائرة، غير أنها اختارت التمسك بمقبض السلم وتجاهلت عرضه، ما دفعه إلى سحب يده بشكل محرج.

وبعد أن حيّا كيت بما يُعرف بـ"قبلة الهواء"، استقل الزوجان الفرنسيان السيارة الرسمية، بينما ظهرت بريجيت منشغلة بهاتفها من دون أن تتفوه بكلمة.

ويأتي هذا الموقف بعد أسابيع فقط من تداول فيديو "الصفعة" الشهير، أثناء نزول الرئيس الفرنسي وزوجته من طائرة خلال زيارة رسمية إلى فيتنام.
 

LBCI
منوعات
15:48

في تركيا... علماء آثار يكتشفون كنوزاً قديمة في حطام سفينة تعود إلى 2000 عام (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
14:00

البابا ليو يُشعل مواقع التواصل... هل وقّع فعلاً على بطاقة "بوكيمون"؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
13:55

المواقف المحرجة ترافق زيارة ماكرون الى بريطانيا... هكذا تناثرت الأمتعة من مركباته في ساحة قصر وندسور (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
13:21

"لديّ سلّة للهواتف"... أمل كلوني تكشف: لهذا السبب لا أسمح للزوار باستخدام هواتفهم في منزلي

24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
اقتصاد
02:08

جدول جديد لأسعار المحروقات...

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:52

معلومات أولية: استهداف سيارة في العيرونية قرب طرابلس

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:32

مطلوب في قبضة شعبة المعلومات

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:21

براك زار معراب ليلا... جعجع: جمع كل سلاح غير شرعي مطلب لبناني في الأساس

LBCI
رياضة
11:40

النتائج الأولية للتحقيق في حادث وفاة جوتا صدرت... وهذا ما رجحته

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
08:51

روّج المخدرات في مناطق عدة من جبل لبنان... وشعبة المعلومات توقفه

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
01:21

برّاك لجعجع: لا علاقة لنا بمشاكلكم (الأخبار)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:12

قائد الجيش استقبل توماس براك... وهذا ما جرى بحثه

