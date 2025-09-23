الأخبار
"أنا واقف في الشارع لأن كل الطرقات مغلقة من أجلك"... ماكرون يتعرض لموقف محرج في نيويورك بسبب موكب ترامب (فيديو)

منوعات
2025-09-23 | 10:35
مشاهدات عالية
&quot;أنا واقف في الشارع لأن كل الطرقات مغلقة من أجلك&quot;... ماكرون يتعرض لموقف محرج في نيويورك بسبب موكب ترامب (فيديو)
2min
"أنا واقف في الشارع لأن كل الطرقات مغلقة من أجلك"... ماكرون يتعرض لموقف محرج في نيويورك بسبب موكب ترامب (فيديو)

تعرض الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لموقف محرج هذا الأسبوع في نيويورك، عندما أوقفته شرطة المدينة وأجبرته على الانتظار في الشارع لإفساح الطريق أمام موكب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو الرئيس الفرنسي واقفًا بحيرة على الطريق بعد خروجه من مقر الأمم المتحدة يوم الاثنين، حيث قال له أحد عناصر الشرطة: "أنا آسف حقًا، سيدي الرئيس، كل شيء متوقف الآن."

في مقطع آخر، ظهر ماكرون وهو يجري مكالمة هاتفية مع ترامب قائلًا له: "إحزر ماذا... أنا واقف في الشارع لأن كل الطرقات مغلقة من أجلك".

وبعد دقائق من الانتظار، اضطر ماكرون إلى متابعة سيره على الأقدام مع فريق حراسته، إذ فُتحت الطرق للمشاة فقط من دون السماح بمرور المركبات.
 


وانتشرت اللقطة بشكل واسع على مواقع التواصل، واعتبرها البعض رسالة قوة من ترامب، حيث كتب أحد المستخدمين على منصة "إكس": "هذا ليس مجرد خطأ... إنها رسالة سلطة واضحة. عندما يُوقف رؤساء دول ليعبر ترامب، فهذا يخبرك من يفرض الاحترام في الغرفة."

وكتب آخر عبر منصة إكس: "ماكرون يتعلم من يدير الأمور في أميركا، حتى خارج ساعات العمل."

بينما وصفها ثالث بـ"مهينة"، مشيرًا إلى أن "رئيس فرنسا عالق على الرصيف فيما يمر موكب ترامب وكأنه موكب ملكي"، مضيفًا: "هذا ليس موقفًا محرجًا، بل خرق بروتوكولي وإهانة جدية."

We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More