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القرد الذي أبكى العالم لم يعد وحيداً…كان يحتضن دمية واليوم يعانق الحب: تحوّل صادم في قصة بانش (فيديو)

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2026-03-18 | 03:46
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القرد الذي أبكى العالم لم يعد وحيداً…كان يحتضن دمية واليوم يعانق الحب: تحوّل صادم في قصة بانش (فيديو)
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3min
القرد الذي أبكى العالم لم يعد وحيداً…كان يحتضن دمية واليوم يعانق الحب: تحوّل صادم في قصة بانش (فيديو)

بعد أن تحوّل إلى ظاهرة عالمية بسبب قصته المؤثرة، يبدو أن القرد "بانش" الذي خطف قلوب الملايين وهو يحتضن دمية برتقالية بعد أن نبذته والدته، قد وجد أخيراً ما كان يفتقده… الحب.

وشوهد القرد من فصيلة المكاك مؤخراً في حديقة حيوانات مدينة إيتشيكاوا في اليابان، وهو يلعب ويحتضن ويقبّل أنثى قرد يُعتقد أن اسمها "مومو-تشان"، في مشاهد لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو التي انتشرت على منصة "إكس" وغيرها، بانش ومومو-تشان وهما يركضان معاً، يتبادلان اللعب، ويقفزان بمرح، في أجواء بدت مختلفة تماماً عن صورته السابقة كقرد وحيد.

واللافت أن دميته البرتقالية، التي أصبحت رمزاً لقصته، لا تزال بجانبه، حيث ظهرت وهي موضوعة بالقرب منهما أثناء لحظات العناق.


من الوحدة إلى التعاطف العالمي

وكان بانش قد أثار موجة تعاطف واسعة على الإنترنت، بعدما ظهر وهو يحمل دمية طويلة الأرجل، بعد أن ابتعدت عنه والدته وتعرّض لمضايقات من قرود أخرى.

وفي محاولة لتخفيف وحدته، قدّم له العاملون في الحديقة منشفة ولعبة محشوة، فاختار دمية قرد الأورانغوتان، وارتبط بها بشكل لافت، ليصبح مشهده معها رمزاً للوحدة والحاجة إلى الأمان.

حياة جديدة… وعلاقات اجتماعية

لكن الصور الأخيرة تُظهر تحوّلاً كبيراً في حياة بانش، إذ لم يكتفِ بالعثور على رفيقة، بل بدأ أيضاً بالاندماج مع بقية القرود، حيث شوهد وهو يتفاعل معها، وتقوم بتنظيفه وحمله على ظهورها، في سلوك يعكس دخوله في علاقات اجتماعية طبيعية.


وكان مدير الحديقة شيغيكاوزو ميزوشينا قد أعرب سابقاً عن أمله في أن يتجاوز بانش اعتماده على الدمية، قائلاً: "نأمل أن تساعده هذه المرحلة على تطوير استقلاليته تدريجياً."


توضيح من الحديقة

من جهتها، شددت إدارة الحديقة على أن بانش لم يتعرض لتنمّر حقيقي من القرود الأخرى، موضحة أنه رغم تعرّضه لبعض "التوبيخ"، إلا أنه لم يُظهر أي قرد عدوانية خطيرة تجاهه.

وأضافت أن المقاطع التي أظهرت دفعه من قبل الآخرين لا تعكس الصورة الكاملة، داعية الجمهور إلى عدم الشفقة عليه، بل إلى "دعم محاولاته للتواصل" مع بقية القرود.
 

منوعات

العالم

وحيداً…كان

يحتضن

واليوم

يعانق

الحب:

تحوّل

(فيديو)

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