القرد الذي أبكى العالم لم يعد وحيداً…كان يحتضن دمية واليوم يعانق الحب: تحوّل صادم في قصة بانش (فيديو)

子ザルのパンチくんの大冒険🐒
パンチ&モエ デート中にキス💋💕#がんばれパンチ #パンチ #Punch #Panchi #パンチくんの大冒険 #PunchTheMonkey pic.twitter.com/kGyiwxX9D0
— ミハミハ (@mihamiha_trend) March 17, 2026
子ザルのパンチくんの大冒険🐒
パンチ&モエ デート中にキス💋💕#がんばれパンチ #パンチ #Punch #Panchi #パンチくんの大冒険 #PunchTheMonkey pic.twitter.com/kGyiwxX9D0
Punch was happily cuddling with his Oran Mama plush when Momiage came over and invited him to play. They started their cute wrestling game—until a bigger monkey got jealous and scared them off! 😠 Momiage ran one way, and Punch dashed back to grab his plushie before bolting to… pic.twitter.com/bAn7JLY0MC
— Therapeutic Videos (@therapeuticvids) March 16, 2026
Punch was happily cuddling with his Oran Mama plush when Momiage came over and invited him to play. They started their cute wrestling game—until a bigger monkey got jealous and scared them off! 😠 Momiage ran one way, and Punch dashed back to grab his plushie before bolting to… pic.twitter.com/bAn7JLY0MC
"Punch":
Porque se hizo una novia que lo manosea a cada rato para jugar con él.pic.twitter.com/1VSVyE8Q21
— Tendencias (@TTendenciaX) March 16, 2026
"Punch":
Porque se hizo una novia que lo manosea a cada rato para jugar con él.pic.twitter.com/1VSVyE8Q21