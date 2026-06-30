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بعد تعافيها من السرطان... كيت ميدلتون تتحدى أعلى 3 قمم في بريطانيا خلال 24 ساعة (فيديو)

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2026-06-30 | 12:10
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بعد تعافيها من السرطان... كيت ميدلتون تتحدى أعلى 3 قمم في بريطانيا خلال 24 ساعة (فيديو)
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بعد تعافيها من السرطان... كيت ميدلتون تتحدى أعلى 3 قمم في بريطانيا خلال 24 ساعة (فيديو)

في خطوة ملهمة حظيت باهتمام واسع، نجحت أميرة ويلز كيت ميدلتون في اجتياز تحدي "القمم الثلاث الوطنية"، أحد أصعب التحديات الجبلية في المملكة المتحدة، بهدف تسليط الضوء على الحياة بعد التعافي من السرطان وجمع التبرعات لصالح مستشفى رويال مارسدن، حيث تلقت جزءاً من رعايتها الطبية.

وتمكنت الأميرة من تسلق أعلى ثلاث قمم جبلية في المملكة المتحدة خلال 24 ساعة فقط، حيث بدأت رحلتها من قمة بن نيفيس في إسكتلندا، ثم انتقلت إلى قمة سكافل بايك في إنجلترا، قبل أن تختتم التحدي عند قمة إير ويدفا في ويلز.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز بعد رحلة علاجية خاضتها كيت بشجاعة في مواجهة مرض السرطان، إذ تحولت تجربتها الشخصية مع المرض إلى دافع لإطلاق مبادرات داعمة للمرضى والمتعافين وتعزيز الوعي بأهمية الرعاية الشاملة خلال مرحلة التعافي.
 
@gxallavichx The Princess of Wales greeted and encouraged a young boy who had been wheeled up the top three mountains to raise funds for a charity while hiking Ben Nevis while completing her Three Peaks Challenge this weekend❤️ #princessofwales #katemiddleton #princewilliam #fyp #royalfamily ♬ audio originale - heisenberg💫
وخاضت أميرة ويلز التحدي بدعم لوجستي من فرق الإنقاذ الجبلي وفريق من قصر كنسينغتون لتأمين التنقل بين المواقع المختلفة، حيث قطعت مسافة تقارب 23 ميلاً سيراً على الأقدام، وتسلقّت ارتفاعاً إجمالياً يزيد على ثلاثة آلاف متر، إضافة إلى التنقل لمئات الكيلومترات بين القمم الثلاث.

وعند وصولها إلى خط النهاية أسفل القمة الأخيرة، كان في استقبالها زوجها الأمير ويليام وأطفالهما جورج وشارلوت ولويس، إلى جانب والديها كارول ومايكل ميدلتون وشقيقها جيمس، وسط أجواء عائلية مؤثرة ومليئة بالفخر.

ونشرت كيت صورة لها من قمة بن نيفيس عبر حساباتها الرسمية، وأرفقتها برسالة أكدت فيها أن السرطان لا يؤثر على الجسد فحسب، بل يغيّر أيضاً طريقة التفكير والمشاعر ويترك أثراً عميقاً في مختلف جوانب الحياة.

وأوضحت أنها خاضت هذا التحدي لاستكشاف مرحلة ما بعد التشخيص والعلاج، ولرد الجميل للمستشفى الذي رافقها خلال رحلتها الصحية، مؤكدة أن التعافي لا يقتصر على العلاج الطبي وحده.
@.whispersofthecrown Catherine Taking On the Three Peaks Challenge ⛰️ #PrincessOfWales #Catherine #KateMiddleton #ThreePeaksChallenge #RoyalFamily ♬ original sound - whispersofthecrown

كما شددت على أهمية الرعاية الشاملة التي تتضمن الدعم النفسي والروحي، والنشاط البدني، والتغذية السليمة، وقضاء الوقت في الطبيعة، معتبرة أنها عناصر أساسية تساعد المرضى على مواجهة آثار المرض والعلاج واستعادة الثقة بالنفس.

ومن المقرر أن تُخصص التبرعات التي جُمعت من هذه المبادرة لدعم الأبحاث الطبية وتوسيع برامج الرعاية الشاملة لمرضى السرطان في مختلف أنحاء المملكة المتحدة، بهدف جعل هذا النوع من الرعاية جزءاً أساسياً من رحلة العلاج والتعافي.

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تعافيها

السرطان...

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(فيديو)

هل يسرق منزلك راحتك النفسية؟... خبيرة ترتيب تكشف الأخطاء الأكثر شيوعاً
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