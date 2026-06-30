بعد تعافيها من السرطان... كيت ميدلتون تتحدى أعلى 3 قمم في بريطانيا خلال 24 ساعة (فيديو)

@gxallavichx The Princess of Wales greeted and encouraged a young boy who had been wheeled up the top three mountains to raise funds for a charity while hiking Ben Nevis while completing her Three Peaks Challenge this weekend❤️ #princessofwales #katemiddleton #princewilliam #fyp #royalfamily ♬ audio originale - heisenberg💫
@.whispersofthecrown Catherine Taking On the Three Peaks Challenge ⛰️ #PrincessOfWales #Catherine #KateMiddleton #ThreePeaksChallenge #RoyalFamily ♬ original sound - whispersofthecrown