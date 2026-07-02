تسلّقا قمة "إمباير ستيت" وتقدّم لخطبتها... مغامرة انتهت بالاعتقال (فيديو)

BREAKING: Two people have climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, holding a banner from the skyscraper's antenna reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."
As of now it's unclear how the pair reached the top of the… pic.twitter.com/rUPZ6nc1eK
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2026
BREAKING: Two people have climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, holding a banner from the skyscraper's antenna reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."
As of now it's unclear how the pair reached the top of the… pic.twitter.com/rUPZ6nc1eK