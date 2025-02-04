الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
تغطية مباشرة
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

مدير وكالة الطاقة الذرية يحذر من خطر وقوع حادث نووي في أوكرانيا

أخبار دولية
2025-02-04 | 09:07
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
مدير وكالة الطاقة الذرية يحذر من خطر وقوع حادث نووي في أوكرانيا
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
مدير وكالة الطاقة الذرية يحذر من خطر وقوع حادث نووي في أوكرانيا

تفقد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي محطة لتوزيع الكهرباء بعد وصوله إلى كييف اليوم، محذرا من خطر وقوع حادث نووي بسبب الهجمات على شبكة الكهرباء في أوكرانيا أو تعطل الإمدادات.

وكتب غروسي على منصة إكس: "أنا في محطة كييفسكا للكهرباء، وهي جزء مهم من شبكة الطاقة في أوكرانيا وضروري للسلامة النووية".

وقال: "قد يقع حادث نووي نتيجة هجوم مباشر على محطة أو بسبب انقطاع إمدادات الطاقة أيضا".

ونشر غروسي صورا له وهو يزور المحطة برفقة وزير الطاقة هيرمان هالوشينكو الذي أطلعه على ما بدا أنها دفاعات في مواجهة الضربات الروسية.
 

أخبار دولية

رافائيل غروسي

حادث نووي

أوكرانيا

LBCI التالي
المصابون والمرضى في غزة يمكن أن يتلقوا العلاج في اليابان
أكسيوس: وزراء عرب يعارضون إجلاء الفلسطينيين من غزة في رسالة إلى أميركا
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-01-05

وكالة الطاقة الذرية: تقارير عن انفجارات قرب محطة زابوريجيا في أوكرانيا

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-11-20

مدير الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية عن هجوم إسرائيل الجويّ على بارشين في إيران: لا نعتبر هذا المكان منشأة نووية وليس لدينا أي مؤشر على وجود مواد نووية به

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-12-06

الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية: إيران تكثف وتيرة تخصيب اليورانيوم لدرجة قريبة من صنع قنبلة نووية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-11-12

مدير الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية: هامش التحرك حيال إيران "يتقلص"

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
11:05

مقتل أشخاص عدة في إطلاق نار بمدرسة بالسويد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
11:02

مستشار الرئيس الأميركي للتجارة: ترامب سيتحدث مع الرئيس الصيني اليوم

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:25

رجل يهاجم شرطيين امام مقر شرطة باريس

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:21

البيت الأبيض: الاتصال بين ترامب وشي سيحدث قريبا

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:56

"حزب الله" دان قرار أستراليا بفرض عقوبات على ‏الشيخ نعيم قاسم

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2025-02-03

تفاصيل حادثة تعرض الكاهن ايلي جوزف بشعلاني لإطلاق نار...هذا ما اعترف به الفاعل

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:48

عون قلق ومنزعج من التأخير وغضب سنّي ومسيحي من سلام .. (الأخبار)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
00:11

الأنباء الكويتية: تمثيل التيار الوطني الحر يقتصر حتى كتابة هذه السطور على المقعد الأرمني وفي شكل جزئي

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:58

رئيس الوزراء القطريّ: لا شك أن قطر ستكون حاضرة في اعادة الاعمار وسيتم بحث هذا الملف بعد تشكيل الحكومة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:54

رئيس الوزراء القطريّ من قصر بعبدا عن شراكة لبنان وقطر: ننتظر تشكيل الحكومة وسندعم القطاعات التي نرى أنّ لبنان له حاجة فيها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:08

نشاط الرئيس عون في بعبدا اليوم...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:07

وزير الصحة: نسبة المصابين بمرض السرطان ترتفع بشكل كبير

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
07:42

مستقبل اتفاق وقف الاعمال العدائية...ومباحثات نتنياهو في واشنطن

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
06:37

عراقجي: المقاومة مدرسة ولا يمكن بالقصف الجوي او المجازر في حرب غزة ولبنان ان يُقضى عليها

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
06:34

وزراء عرب يوجهون رسالة لواشنطن: لا لتهجير الفلسطينيين من غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:27

الاتحاد الأوروبي مستعد لتعزيز التعاون العملي مع الولايات المتحدة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:25

الكرملين: الممتلكات الدبلوماسية الروسية في الولايات المتحدة لا تزال محتجزةً بشكلٍ غيرِ قانوني

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:30

دقائق خليل خليل الأخيرة قبل الجريمة... هذا جديد التحقيقات

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:55

نواف سلام: تشكيل الحكومة يتقدم إيجابا وأي كلام عن أسماء وزارية تفرض عليّ هو عار من الصحة

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:39

الجيش الاسرائيلي يشرع في إقامة مواقع جديدة للمراقبة على الحدود مع لبنان...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

هكذا سيُشيّع السيد حسن نصرالله… بين ضخامة المشهد والترقب الاسرائيلي

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:58

من منتصف ليل اليوم.. منخفض جويّ قصير المدّة وعالي الفعالية في طريقه الينا

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:14

الغاز ارتفع 5000 ل.ل....اليكم اسعار المحروقات

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:21

ترامب: لا ضمانات لدي بأن وقف إطلاق النار في غزة سيصمد

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:48

عون قلق ومنزعج من التأخير وغضب سنّي ومسيحي من سلام .. (الأخبار)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More