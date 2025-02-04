مدير وكالة الطاقة الذرية يحذر من خطر وقوع حادث نووي في أوكرانيا

I’m at Kyivska electrical substation—an important part of Ukraine’s power grid essential for nuclear safety.
A nuclear accident can result from a direct attack on a plant, but also from power supply disruption. @IAEAorg is here to assess impact, support, & help prevent that risk. pic.twitter.com/Kd29wKVNhn
— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) February 4, 2025
