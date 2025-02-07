قتيلان في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في شارع بساو باولو وارتطامها بحافلة (فيديو)

⚠️ BREAKING 🚨🚨
SAO PAULO PLANE CRASH : EMERGENCY LANDING WENT WRONG
Aircraft Details: The plane involved was a King Air F90, which can carry up to eight passengers.
Casualties: Two bodies were found inside the plane, while a motorcyclist and the bus driver were injured.… pic.twitter.com/52fmt1w46N
— ArshadAyyub (@mgarshad142) February 7, 2025
