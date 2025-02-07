الأخبار
قتيلان في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في شارع بساو باولو وارتطامها بحافلة (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2025-02-07 | 10:37
قتيلان في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في شارع بساو باولو وارتطامها بحافلة (فيديو)
قتيلان في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في شارع بساو باولو وارتطامها بحافلة (فيديو)

قتل شخصان الجمعة عندما تحطمت طائرة صغيرة على جادّة رئيسية في ساو باولو العاصمة الاقتصادية للبرازيل وانزلقت لتصطدم بحافلة، على ما ذكرت السلطات.
     
ولم يتضح ما إذا كانت الطائرة بصدد محاولة القيام بهبوط اضطراري بعد وقت قصير على إقلاعها. وانزلقت لمئات الأمتار على الجادة واصطدمت بحافلة قبل أن تنفجر، حسبما أفاد رئيس جهاز الإطفاء رونالدو ميلو الصحافيين.
     
وقتل الطيار والراكب الوحيد في الحادث الذي وقع بعد وقت قصير على إقلاع الطائرة وهي من طراز كينغ إير إف90 من مطار كامبو دي مارتي المخصص للرحلات الداخلية.
     
وتمكن ركاب الحافلة من الهرب وأصيب ستة منهم بجروح وفق ميلو.
     
وأظهرت صور بثها التلفزيون المحلي تصاعد سحب الدخان الكثيف علما بأن عناصر الإطفاء تمكنوا من السيطرة على الحريق بسرعة.
     
وتوجه المحققون إلى مكان الحادث "لالتقاط الصور والتحدث لأشخاص شاهدوا تحطم الطائرة" من أجل الوقوف على ظروف الحادث، بحسب ميلو.

أخبار دولية

طائرة

صغيرة

باولو

وارتطامها

بحافلة

(فيديو)

