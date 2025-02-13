ترامب: دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة

أكّد الرئيس الأميركيّ دونالد ترامب أنّ دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 في المئة من الولايات المتحدة "إذا أرادت العبث بالدولار".



وقال ردا على سؤال في شأن قيام دول مجموعة بريكس (البرازيل وروسيا والهند والصين) بإنشاء عملتها الخاصة "إذا حدث أي تداول، فستكون الرسوم الجمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة على الأقل".

"BRICS is dead," says US President Donald Trump.



BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation made up of 10 countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.https://t.co/xO01DTUe9J



