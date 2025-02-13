الأخبار
ترامب: دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة

2025-02-13 | 15:43
0min
ترامب: دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة

أكّد الرئيس الأميركيّ دونالد ترامب أنّ دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 في المئة من الولايات المتحدة "إذا أرادت العبث بالدولار".
 
وقال ردا على سؤال في شأن قيام دول مجموعة بريكس (البرازيل وروسيا والهند والصين) بإنشاء عملتها الخاصة "إذا حدث أي تداول، فستكون الرسوم الجمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة على الأقل".

