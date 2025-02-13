ترامب: دول مجموعة بريكس قد تواجه رسومًا جمركية بنسبة 100 بالمئة

"BRICS is dead," says US President Donald Trump.
BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation made up of 10 countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.https://t.co/xO01DTUe9J
📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/RQlt28349v
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 13, 2025
"BRICS is dead," says US President Donald Trump.
BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation made up of 10 countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.https://t.co/xO01DTUe9J
📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/RQlt28349v