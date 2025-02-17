جرحى إثر تحطم طائرة خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو

تحطمت طائرة تابعة لشركة "دلتا" خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو بكندا، بحسب سلطات المطار، فيما تحدث الإعلام المحلي عن سقوط ثمانية جرحى.



وأشار مطار بيرسون في المدينة الكندية عبر منصة اكس الى "حادث إثناء هبوط طائرة تابعة لشركة دلتا بعد وصولها من مينيابوليس". وقال: "فرق الاغاثة تستجيب وتم العثور على جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم".



وأفادت قناة سي بي سي العامة بإصابة ثمانية أشخاص جروح بعضهم بالغة، وعرضت مشاهد تظهر ركابا يقفزون من الطائرة بعد انقلابها.

Horrifying.

Plane from Minneapolis to Toronto upside down on the runway.

The word from the airport is, “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Praying that means they are okay.



pic.twitter.com/nqhTpz4ZyG