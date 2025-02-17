جرحى إثر تحطم طائرة خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو

Horrifying.
Plane from Minneapolis to Toronto upside down on the runway.
The word from the airport is, “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
Praying that means they are okay.
— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 17, 2025
BREAKING: A Delta Airlines CRJ 900 crashed and settled upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Thankfully, ALL passengers survived and are accounted for. That is great news! pic.twitter.com/dXXUNkPTHU
— Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) February 17, 2025
