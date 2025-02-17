الأخبار
جرحى إثر تحطم طائرة خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو

أخبار دولية
2025-02-17 | 16:11
مشاهدات عالية
جرحى إثر تحطم طائرة خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو
0min
جرحى إثر تحطم طائرة خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو

تحطمت طائرة تابعة لشركة "دلتا" خلال هبوطها في مطار تورونتو بكندا، بحسب سلطات المطار، فيما تحدث الإعلام المحلي عن سقوط ثمانية جرحى.
     
وأشار مطار بيرسون في المدينة الكندية عبر منصة اكس الى "حادث إثناء هبوط طائرة تابعة لشركة دلتا بعد وصولها من مينيابوليس". وقال: "فرق الاغاثة تستجيب وتم العثور على جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم". 

وأفادت قناة سي بي سي العامة بإصابة ثمانية أشخاص جروح بعضهم بالغة، وعرضت مشاهد تظهر ركابا يقفزون من الطائرة بعد انقلابها.
 

أخبار دولية

تحطم

طائرة

مطار

تورونتو

طهران تندد بتصريحات نتانياهو وتعتبرها انتهاكًا للقانون الدوليّ
أوكرانيا تستهدف خط أنابيب نفط في جنوب روسيا بمسيرات
مقالات ذات صلة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-01-30

خدمة الإسعاف: الظروف "صعبة جدا" لعمل المسعفين إثر حادث تحطم الطائرة في واشنطن

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-02-13

تظاهرة على طريق المطار احتجاجا على منع طائرة ماهان اير الايرانية من الهبوط في بيروت (فيديو)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-01-30

سي إن إن: العثور على الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة التي تحطمت قرب مطار ريغان في واشنطن

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-02-13

تحطم طائرة تابعة للبحرية الأميركية قبالة ساحل سان دييغو

LBCI
أخبار دولية
17:25

روسيا: المحادثات بشأن أوكرانيا في السعودية ستكون ثنائية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
17:23

زيلينسكي: تحدثت إلى ماكرون بشأن الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:55

الصين تدين حذف واشنطن عبارة "لا ندعم استقلال تايوان" من موقع حكومي أميركي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
16:50

الاتحاد الأوروبي: اجتماع باريس "جدد التأكيد" أن أوكرانيا تستحق "السلام عبر القوة"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:39

الجيش الأميركيّ قتل مسؤولًا كبيرًا في جماعة متحالفة مع تنظيم القاعدة

LBCI
حال الطقس
02:13

طقس متقلب اليوم... ومنخفض جوي في طريقه الينا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:46

مستشار بوتين: موسكو وواشنطن لم تتفقا بعد على كيفية بدء المحادثات المتعلقة بأوكرانيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:07

وفد تركيّ في كردستان العراق: أوجلان يعمل على حلّ "ديموقراطي" للأكراد

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
16:20

الشعب اللبناني المضياف والمرحب: من كازينو لبنان الى العالم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:22

وزير الخارجية: لا سبب لأزمة دبلوماسية كبيرة بين لبنان وإيران... والأولوية لعودة اللبنانيين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:46

الحريري وتياره السياسي تحت المجهر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:34

أوروبا وأوكرانيا ليستا على طاولة المفاوضات في السعودية... بل في الـMenu

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:30

البيان الوزاري أُقرّ: احتكار الدولة لحمل السلاح وبسط سيادتها على كافّة أراضيها بقواها الذاتية حصرًا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:20

كل الأعين تتجه الى السعودية... وهذا هو السبب

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:15

صيغةُ البيان الوزاري حدّدت كيفية دفاعِ لبنان عن نفسه وصون حدوده...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:13

الخماسية تدعم إجراءات الجيش وإعادة الإعمار عبر الدولة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:09

في الساعات الأخيرة قبل انسحابها… اسرائيل تستهدف سيارة في صيدا وتتمسك بخمس نقاطٍ داخل لبنان

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:25

الـLBCI تحصل على المسودة الاولية للبيان الوزاري

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
04:05

استهداف سيارة عند الملعب البلدي في صيدا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:06

مصدر أمنيّ للـLBCI: المستهدف هو محمد شاهين عضو قياديّ عسكريّ مركزيّ في حركة "حماس"

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:36

الرئيس عون أعطى توجيهاته الصارمة واللازمة للأجهزة الأمنية بعدم السماح بإغلاق طريق المطار

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:32

النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط: لعدم تحميل وزير الاشغال تبعات كل شيء في ما يتعلّق بالطائرة الايرانية وهو يتحمّل مسؤولية تقنية للطائرات أما موضوع التفتيش والتحقّق من اي مواد فيعود لوزارة الداخلية من خلال جهاز أمن المطار ولا مانع من اجراءات التفتيش

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:40

وزير الخارجية لـ"عشرين 30": طلبنا من سفيرنا في إيران تنظيم رحلة اللبنانيين الى بغداد وطائرة الميدل ايست تقلّهم من بغداد الى بيروت والتكاليف الزائدة ستتكفل بها الدولة وأولويتنا هي عودة اللبنانيين الى بلدهم ولا يجوز بقائهم هناك بسبب عدم اعطاء أذونات

LBCI
خبر عاجل
13:11

وزير الاعلام يتلو البيان الوزاري: التزام الحكومة بتحرير كل الأراضي اللبنانية وواجب احتكار الدولة لحمل السلاح وبسط سيادة الدولة على كل أراضيها بقواها الذاتية حصرا والتزام الحكومة بقرار مجلس الأمن 1701 كاملا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:20

الجيش الإسرائيلي: سيسمح غدًا للبنانيين بالوصول للقرى التي غادروها وهي كفركلا والعديسة وحولا وميس الجبل

