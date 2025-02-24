بالذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي... قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف (فيديو)

وصل قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى كييف لتأكيد دعمهم لأوكرانيا في الذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي.



وقالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي: "نحن في كييف اليوم لأن أوكرانيا هي أوروبا. في هذا الكفاح من أجل البقاء، ليس مصير أوكرانيا وحده ما هو على المحك، بل مصير أوروبا"، مرفقة منشورها بمقطع فيديو تظهر فيه تصل في قطار إلى كييف برفقة رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنتونيو كوستا.

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.



We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.



In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.



It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6