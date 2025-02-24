بالذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي... قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف (فيديو)

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.
We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.
In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.
It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2025
On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.
We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.
In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.
It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6