بالذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي... قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2025-02-24 | 01:02
مشاهدات عالية
بالذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي... قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في كييف (فيديو)

رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية: نحن في كييف اليوم لأن أوكرانيا هي أوروبا

وصل قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى كييف لتأكيد دعمهم لأوكرانيا في الذكرى الثالثة للغزو الروسي.
     
وقالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي: "نحن في كييف اليوم لأن أوكرانيا هي أوروبا. في هذا الكفاح من أجل البقاء، ليس مصير أوكرانيا وحده ما هو على المحك، بل مصير أوروبا"، مرفقة منشورها بمقطع فيديو تظهر فيه تصل في قطار إلى كييف برفقة رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنتونيو كوستا.
     

أخبار دولية

الاتحاد الأوروبي

كييف

فون دير لايين

أنتونيو كوستا

