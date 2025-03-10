تحطم طائرة صغيرة بموقف سيارات بولاية بنسلفانيا الأميركية (فيديو)

أعلنت السلطات في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأميركية أن طائرة صغيرة على متنها خمسة أشخاص تحطمت الأحد في ساحة انتظار سيارات بمنطقة سكنية مخصصة لكبار السن بجنوب الولاية.



وقال سكوت ليتل رئيس فرقة إطفاء مانهايم تاونشيب في مؤتمر صحفي إن الأشخاص الخمسة الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة نجوا من الحادث الذي وقع بالقرب من مطار لانكستر بالولاية وتم نقلهم إلى مستشفيات بالمنطقة.



ولم يذكر أي تفاصيل عن الحالة الصحية للطيار والركاب.



وأكد ليتل أن أحدا على الأرض لم يصب بأذى وأن الطائرة لم تصطدم بأي مبان عندما سقطت وتحطمت بعد وقت قصير من إقلاعها.



وتضررت ما لا يقل عن 12 سيارة في ساحة انتظار السيارات جراء سقوط الطائرة.



وأظهرت صور عرضتها محطات التلفزيون المحلية الطائرة وهي تحترق فوق عربات متوقفة واشتعال النيران في ثلاث سيارات على الأقل.



وذكرت السلطات أنها لا تعرف بعد سبب تحطم الطائرة.

