LBCI
LBCI

فون دير لايين: البابا فرنسيس ألهم ملايين الأشخاص بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا

أخبار دولية
2025-04-21 | 06:10
مشاهدات عالية
فون دير لايين: البابا فرنسيس ألهم ملايين الأشخاص بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا
0min
فون دير لايين: البابا فرنسيس ألهم ملايين الأشخاص بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا

أكدت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين أن البابا فرنسيس الذي توفي الاثنين "ألهم ملايين الأشخاص خارج حدود الكنيسة الكاثوليكية حتى، بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا".
     
وتمنت فون دير لايين عبر منصة اكس، أن يستمر إرث البابا اليسوعي الراحل "في توجيهنا جميعا نحو عالم أكثر عدلا وسلما وتعاطفا".
 

أخبار دولية

فون دير لايين

البابا فرنسيس

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
