فون دير لايين: البابا فرنسيس ألهم ملايين الأشخاص بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.
He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.
My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.
May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’… pic.twitter.com/FiI6SASNl8
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2025
