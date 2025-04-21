فون دير لايين: البابا فرنسيس ألهم ملايين الأشخاص بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا

أكدت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين أن البابا فرنسيس الذي توفي الاثنين "ألهم ملايين الأشخاص خارج حدود الكنيسة الكاثوليكية حتى، بتواضعه وحبه الخالص للأكثر عوزا".



وتمنت فون دير لايين عبر منصة اكس، أن يستمر إرث البابا اليسوعي الراحل "في توجيهنا جميعا نحو عالم أكثر عدلا وسلما وتعاطفا".

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.



He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.



My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.



May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis'…