LBCI
LBCI

إيران تتّهم إسرائيل باستهداف مبنى تابع لوزارة الخارجية

أخبار دولية
2025-06-15 | 15:15
0min
إيران تتّهم إسرائيل باستهداف مبنى تابع لوزارة الخارجية

اتّهمت إيران إسرائيل باستهداف مبنى تابع لوزارة الخارجية في طهران "عمدا"، في اليوم الثالث من القصف المتبادل بين البلدين.
     
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية سعيد خطيب زاده في منشور على إكس: "نفّذ النظام الإسرائيلي المجرم هجوما وحشيا ومتعمدا على أحد مباني وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، الواقع مقابل معهد الدراسات السياسية والدولية" في طهران. 

وأكد المسؤول الإيراني إصابة العديد من المدنيين والموظفين.
 

أخبار دولية

إيران

إسرائيل

وزارة الخارجية

