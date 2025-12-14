إطلاق نار عند شاطئ في سيدني... وسقوط قتلى (فيديوهات)

أعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية أن 10 قتلوا وأصيب 11 بينهم شرطيان في إطلاق نار وقع عند شاطئ بونداي الشهير في أستراليا.



وذكرت الشرطة أن أحد المهاجمين من بين القتلى بينما الآخر مصاب وفي حالة خطيرة.



وقالت الشرطة في وقت سابق إنها اعتقلت شخصين بعد الواقعة.



ووصف رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي الواقعة بأنها "صادمة ومروعة"، مشيرا الى أن "المستجيبين لحالات الطوارئ يعملون في الموقع ويحاولون إنقاذ أرواح".



من جهته، قال الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ إن يهودا ذهبوا للشاطئ لإيقاد أول شمع للاحتفال بعيد الأنوار (حانوكا) لكنهم تعرضوا لهجوم على يد "إرهابيين أشرار".



وشاطئ بونداي أحد أشهر الشواطئ في العالم وعادة يزدحم بالسائحين والزوار.



وذكر أليكس ريفيتشين الرئيس التنفيذي المشارك للمجلس التنفيذي لليهود الأستراليين في مقابلة مع سكاي نيوز أن إطلاق النار وقع في أثناء احتفال بعيد الأنوار اليهودي بدأ مع غروب الشمس هناك.



وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على إكس أشخاصا في شاطئ بوندي وفي متنزه قريب يتفرقون على وقع دوي إطلاق نار وصفارات إنذار الشرطة.



وأظهر مقطع فيديو رجلا يرتدي قميصا أسود وهو يطلق النار قبل أن يتدخل رجل بقميص أبيض لانتزاع السلاح منه.



وأظهر مقطع فيديو آخر رجلين تجبرهما الشرطة على الاستسلام على جسر للمارة.

