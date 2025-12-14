الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
فيلم عيد الميلاد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

إطلاق نار عند شاطئ في سيدني... وسقوط قتلى (فيديوهات)

أخبار دولية
2025-12-14 | 04:11
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
إطلاق نار عند شاطئ في سيدني... وسقوط قتلى (فيديوهات)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
إطلاق نار عند شاطئ في سيدني... وسقوط قتلى (فيديوهات)

أعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية أن 10 قتلوا وأصيب 11 بينهم شرطيان في إطلاق نار وقع عند شاطئ بونداي الشهير في أستراليا.

وذكرت الشرطة أن أحد المهاجمين من بين القتلى بينما الآخر مصاب وفي حالة خطيرة.

وقالت الشرطة في وقت سابق إنها اعتقلت شخصين بعد الواقعة.

ووصف رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي الواقعة بأنها "صادمة ومروعة"، مشيرا الى أن "المستجيبين لحالات الطوارئ يعملون في الموقع ويحاولون إنقاذ أرواح".

من جهته، قال الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ إن يهودا ذهبوا للشاطئ لإيقاد أول شمع للاحتفال بعيد الأنوار (حانوكا) لكنهم تعرضوا لهجوم على يد "إرهابيين أشرار".

وشاطئ بونداي أحد أشهر الشواطئ في العالم وعادة يزدحم بالسائحين والزوار.

وذكر أليكس ريفيتشين الرئيس التنفيذي المشارك للمجلس التنفيذي لليهود الأستراليين في مقابلة مع سكاي نيوز أن إطلاق النار وقع في أثناء احتفال بعيد الأنوار اليهودي بدأ مع غروب الشمس هناك.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على إكس أشخاصا في شاطئ بوندي وفي متنزه قريب يتفرقون على وقع دوي إطلاق نار وصفارات إنذار الشرطة.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو رجلا يرتدي قميصا أسود وهو يطلق النار قبل أن يتدخل رجل بقميص أبيض لانتزاع السلاح منه.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو آخر رجلين تجبرهما الشرطة على الاستسلام على جسر للمارة. 
 

أخبار دولية

إطلاق نار

شاطئ

سيدني

LBCI التالي
أربعة قتلى على الأقل في اشتباكات بين قريتين متنازعتين في غواتيمالا
حماس تؤكد استشهاد القيادي الكبير رائد سعد في غارة إسرائيلية بغزة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:00

أ.ف.ب: الشرطة الأسترالية تعلن توقيف شخصين بعد إطلاق نار عند شاطئ في سيدني

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-12-06

إطلاق نار بفندق في جنوب إفريقيا... وسقوط قتلى

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:13

الشرطة الأسترالية: إطلاق النار على شاطئ بونداي هجوم إرهابي وارتفاع عدد قتلى إلى 12

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-09-18

خدمة الإسعاف الإسرائيلية: قتيلان في إطلاق نار عند معبر اللنبي بين الضفة الغربية المحتلة والأردن

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:54

السلطات: مقتل شابين فلسطينيين برصاص الجيش الإسرائيلي في الضفة الغربية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:51

الولايات المتحدة تندد بهجوم شاطئ بونداي في أستراليا... روبيو: لا مكان لمعاداة السامية في هذا العالم

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:19

المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تصادق على النتائج النهائية لانتخابات البرلمان العراقي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:53

كيف قرأت اسرائيل الهجوم في استراليا.. وكيف ستتصرف؟

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
اقتصاد
2025-11-25

لجنة المال تابعت مناقشة مشروع الموازنة... كنعان: أكدنا رفض استحداث رسوم جديدة

LBCI
فنّ
2025-12-11

شاكيرا تتأثر على المسرح بعد مشاركة ابنيها أداءً مؤثرًا في الأرجنتين (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:31

إصابة جنود أميركيين وسوريين في هجوم استهدف وفدا عسكريا قرب تدمر

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-11-26

رئيس الحكومة: نحاول اعادة الثقة بالدولة من خلال تصحيح الادارات وتعزيز الجيش

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:07

ميلاد تحت الماء... الدفاع المدني يضيء عمق بحر العقيبة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
07:53

كيف قرأت اسرائيل الهجوم في استراليا.. وكيف ستتصرف؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:53

الراعي: نحن مدعوون اليوم إلى إدخال وطننا في مسار خلاص جديد

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:05

بقائي: العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين إيران ولبنان لا تزال قائمة... وإجراءات تعيين السفير الإيراني الجديد أُنجزت

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:08

ترامب يتعهد بالرد بعد مقتل أميركيين في سوريا: أحمد الشرع غاضب ومستاء للغاية من هذا الهجوم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:00

تكريم حاشد لجمعية بيروت ماراثون… والعين على رزنامة الـ٢٠٢٦

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

هل يبقى الباحث مرجعًا في عصر الخوارزميات؟

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:33

الداخلية السورية: قوات التحالف الدولي لم تأخذ التحذيرات السورية باحتمال حصول خرق لداعش بعين الاعتبار

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

عام 1895 وصل القطار إلى لبنان… فمتى يعود على السكة؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
حال الطقس
02:18

الطقس يتقلب الإثنين: أمطار وثلوج وانخفاض بدرجات الحرارة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
14:08

ترامب يتعهد بالرد بعد مقتل أميركيين في سوريا: أحمد الشرع غاضب ومستاء للغاية من هذا الهجوم

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:22

معلومات للـLBCI: عملية حفر حصلت في المبنى الذي يجري تفتيشه حيث تبين وجود حائط دعم مع حفرة مليئة بالردم وليس مستودعا ولم يتم العثور على أي سلاح أو ذخائر

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:23

الجيش يضبط حوالي مليون وخمسمئة ألف حبة كبتاغون معدة للتهريب ويوقف 3 أشخاص

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:23

أدرعي: تجميد الغارة موقتًا على يانوح

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:42

معلومات للـLBCI: الجيش اللبناني اتخذ اجراءات جدية مع قوات اليونيفيل لمنع ضرب المبنى المهدد في يانوح ويتواجد في المبنى مع صاحب المنزل ورئيس البلدية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:04

"تفتيش دقيق لأحد المباني المهددة في بلدة يانوح"... هذا ما أعلنته قيادة الجيش

LBCI
خبر عاجل
09:30

معلومات للـLBCI: بالتزامن مع وجود الجيش اللبناني في بقعة المبنى المهدد في يانوح اتصالات تجري على مستوى "الميكانيزم" من أجل منع الضربة بعد التثبت من قيام الجيش بمهامه

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More