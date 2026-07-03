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رجل يضرم النار في نفسه أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك ويتوفى متأثرا بجراحه

أخبار دولية
2026-07-03 | 02:23
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رجل يضرم النار في نفسه أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك ويتوفى متأثرا بجراحه
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رجل يضرم النار في نفسه أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك ويتوفى متأثرا بجراحه

أضرم رجل النار في نفسه الخميس أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك قبل أن يتوفى متأثرا بجراحه، وفق ما أفادت شرطة المدينة الأميركية.
     
وأبلغت شرطة نيويورك وكالة فرانس برس بأنها تلقت بلاغا في الساعة 18,32 (22,32 بتوقيت غرينتش) يفيد بأن رجلا أضرم النار في نفسه بالقرب من مقر الأمم المتحدة.
     
وأكدت الشرطة نبأ وفاته في مستشفى بيلفو في مانهاتن، مشيرة إلى أنها فتحت تحقيقا بالحادث.
     
ولم تتحدث الشرطة عن أي دوافع للحادثة، إلا أن صحيفة "نيويورك بوست" ذكرت أن الرجل كان يرفع علم التيبت وقت وقوع الحادث.
     
وعرّف تينشو غياتسو، رئيس منظمة "الحملة الدولية من أجل التيبت" غير الحكومية، المتوفى بأنه لوبغا رانغزن، واصفا اياه بأنه "مدافعٌ لا يكلّ عن التيبت، كرّس جهوده للتوعية السلمية بشأن أزمة حقوق الإنسان في التيبت".
     
وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش في بيان تلقته وكالة فرانس برس: "نشعر بالحزن إزاء هذا الحادث المأساوي والمروع، ونقدم تعازينا لأسرته".
     
وقال غياتسو إن رانغزن كان ندّد بشدة بقانون جديد يتعلق بـ"الوحدة العرقية" اعتمدته الصين. ويهدف هذا القانون إلى ترسيخ هوية وطنية "مشتركة" بين الجماعات العرقية، و"تعزيز التماسك" داخل البلاد، ولا سيما من خلال إضفاء الطابع الرسمي على سياسات تهدف إلى تعزيز اللغة الصينية كلغة وطنية مشتركة.
     
ويُجرّم القانون الانخراط في "أنشطة إرهابية عنيفة، أو أنشطة انفصالية عرقية، أو أنشطة متطرفة دينيا".
 

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يضرم النار

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الأمم المتحدة

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