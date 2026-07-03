رجل يضرم النار في نفسه أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك ويتوفى متأثرا بجراحه

Tibetan activist Loga Rangzen has died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. In a Facebook livestream recorded moments before the incident, he appealed for Tibetan independence and unity. He later died from his burn injuries at… pic.twitter.com/XKnv4kjwbh
— Tibet.Net (@CTA_TibetdotNet) July 3, 2026
Tibetan activist Loga Rangzen has died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. In a Facebook livestream recorded moments before the incident, he appealed for Tibetan independence and unity. He later died from his burn injuries at… pic.twitter.com/XKnv4kjwbh