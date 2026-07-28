أشاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي باللقاء الذي عقده مع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب في البيت الأبيض، مشيرا الى أنهما بحثا في تراخيص انتاج صواريخ باتريوت للدفاع الجوي لمواجهة الهجمات الروسية.



وكتب زيلينسكي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي: "لقاء جيد مع الرئيس ترامب"، مضيفا: "الرئيس وأنا بحثنا في تراخيص انتاج صواريخ باتريوت الاعتراضية وأفكار أخرى قد تساعد" في مواجهة الغزو الروسي. وتابع: "تحدثنا أيضا عن الدبلوماسية، ومن المهم إعادة تنشيط المسار الدبلوماسي"، موجها الشكر لترامب والولايات المتحدة على الدعم المقدم لكييف.

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B