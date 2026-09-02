هاكابي: حزب الله وحده يعرقل عملية تاريخية بين إسرائيل ولبنان

كتب السفير الأميركي لدى إسرائيل مايك هاكابي عبر منصة "اكس" :



"التقيتُ مساء أمس برئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، وبالسفير ميشال عيسى، السفير الأميركي لدى لبنان، لبحث التقدّم المحرز في المحادثات التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة بين إسرائيل ولبنان، هذه عملية تاريخية، ولا يعرقلها سوى حزب الله، المدعوم من إيران، والمسؤول عن مقتل مئات الأميركيين، فكل ما تلمسه إيران يتحوّل إلى "براز"".

I met last nite w/ @IsraeliPM & Amb Michel Issa, US Amb to Lebanon to discuss progress in US led talks w/ @Israel & Lebanon. Historic process only impeded by Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans. Whatever Iran touches, turns to 💩 pic.twitter.com/uhiGDlqKnE