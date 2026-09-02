هاكابي: حزب الله وحده يعرقل عملية تاريخية بين إسرائيل ولبنان

I met last nite w/ @IsraeliPM & Amb Michel Issa, US Amb to Lebanon to discuss progress in US led talks w/ @Israel & Lebanon. Historic process only impeded by Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans. Whatever Iran touches, turns to 💩 pic.twitter.com/uhiGDlqKnE
— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 2, 2026
I met last nite w/ @IsraeliPM & Amb Michel Issa, US Amb to Lebanon to discuss progress in US led talks w/ @Israel & Lebanon. Historic process only impeded by Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans. Whatever Iran touches, turns to 💩 pic.twitter.com/uhiGDlqKnE