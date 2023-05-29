Sports

Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment

2023-05-29 | 03:51
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called for more investment in the club so they can challenge for trophies after the team finished third in the Premier League this season.

United sealed the third place, finishing the season with 75 points, after they came from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 in the last game of the league season on Sunday.

The Old Trafford club, which won the League Cup in February, has the chance to add to their silverware when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
 
"We are in the right direction, but we are not there where we have to be, there's still a long way to go, there's potential in this team and individual players," Ten Hag told reporters on Sunday.

"We showed during the season we made progress, that's a compliment to the players and the coaches, we worked really hard, but we have to make an investment.
s
"The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you don't have a chance because other clubs will do."
 
United last won the league title in 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson.
 

Sports

Manchester United

Boss

Ten Hag

Calls

For More

Investment

LBCI Next
Rossi proud to see Alpine back on the podium
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Lloyd's of London boss calls for UN climate alliance rules rethink

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-05

Manchester United's Garnacho could be involved against West Ham, says Ten Hag

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:49

Ref's touch and player walkoff leads to three-hour Egypt Cup tie

LBCI
Sports
05:20

Rossi proud to see Alpine back on the podium

LBCI
Sports
03:36

Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day

LBCI
Sports
02:45

Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More