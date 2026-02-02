الأخبار
قوات مشاة البحرية الأميركية في القيادة المركزية (MARCENT) استضافت لقاءً ثنائيًا مع كبار قادة الجيش اللبناني في قاعدة ماكديل الجوية وذلك لتعزيز استمرار التنسيق والحوار من خلال لجنة الإشراف على وقف الأعمال العدائية "الميكانيزم"

خبر عاجل
2026-02-02 | 12:39

2026-02-02 | 12:39
قوات مشاة البحرية الأميركية في القيادة المركزية (MARCENT) استضافت لقاءً ثنائيًا مع كبار قادة الجيش اللبناني في قاعدة ماكديل الجوية وذلك لتعزيز استمرار التنسيق والحوار من خلال لجنة الإشراف على وقف الأعمال العدائية "الميكانيزم"

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2026-01-26

بري لـ"الجمهورية": متمسكون باتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية و"الميكانيزم"

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-11-14

قائد الجيش عرض مع وفد فرنسيّ العمل على تطبيق اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-12-30

القيادة المركزية الأميركية: القوات الأميركية وقوات متعاونة قتلت أو احتجزت ما يقرب من 25 عنصرا من تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية منذ ضربة جوية في سوريا في 19 كانون الأول

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2025-12-13

معلومات للـLBCI: استمرار أعمال تفتيش الجيش للمبنى المهدد في يانوح بالتنسيق مع "الميكانيزم" ولا وجود في المنزل سوى للجيش ورئيس البلدية وصاحب المنزل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:04

أدرعي: الجيش الإسرائيلي أغار على مستودعات أسلحة تابعة لحزب الله

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:54

الطيران الاسرائيلي يستهدف المبنى المهدد في كفرتبنيت بصاروخين

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

إنذار إسرائيلي إلى سكان كفر تبنيت وعين قانا...

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2026-02-01

معلومات الـLBCI: قائد الجيش يلتقي مسؤولين بارزين في الكونغرس الأميركي خلال زيارته إلى واشنطن

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-12-03

الاتحاد الأوروبي يفرج عن ثلاثة مليارات يورو لخفض اعتماده على الصين في المعادن النادرة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2026-01-26

سلام اطمأن الى جرحى المبنى المنهار في طرابلس وعقد اجتماعا في المدينة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-09-23

السيد: عودة 341 ألف نازح سوري حتى الان وشطب 238,120 منهم من قاعدة بيانات المفوضية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-11-10

حرائق في مناطق واسعة في جزين نتيجة الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية

d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:16

بين airbus في فرنسا ولبنان تعاون ونجاح... وأعين الطلاب اللبنانيون هناك نحو السماء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

هبة نصر تتحدث عن التطورات على الخط الأميركي - الإيراني... وهذا ما قالته عن زيارة قائد الجيش للولايات المتحدة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

الغرامي الـ68… موسيقى على المسرح وسياسة في الواجهة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:40

أحمد الحريري: الرئيس سعد الحريري سيأتي الى لبنان في 14 شباط وسيكون له موقف من الاستحقاق الانتخابي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

ثنائي "أمل" - حزب الله: تباينات أم اشتباك؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

رغم وعود الدولة بتحسين معاشاتهم .. موظفو القطاع العام يكملون إضرابهم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:37

وسام حنا والفنانة بلقيس يطلقان أغنيةٍ مشتركة تم تحضيرها خصيصًا لبرنامج "أكرم من مين"...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

حديث عن مسار سياسي للتفاوض بين لبنان وإسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:31

إسرائيل تفشل في اقناع واشنطن بخطورة المسار الدبلوماسي مع إيران

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

إنذار إسرائيلي إلى سكان كفر تبنيت وعين قانا...

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:43

منخفض جوي خلال الساعات القادمة… رياح ثم امطار ليلا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:31

عقيص أعلن عزوفه عن الترشح للإنتخابات: الدفاع عن سيادة القانون والحريات لا يحتاج دائمًا إلى مقعد نيابي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:04

أدرعي: الجيش الإسرائيلي أغار على مستودعات أسلحة تابعة لحزب الله

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:22

روابط دعوة وهميّة للانضمام إلى "Group"... قوى الأمن تحذّر من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال الإلكتروني عبر "واتساب"

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:39

العثور على جثة امرأة سورية في مجرى النهر الكبير - العريضة

LBCI
فنّ
03:50

تشابيل روان تتجاوز كل الحدود بإطلالة صادمة في غرامي 2026... لن تصدقوا كيف بدت (صور)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:39

قوات مشاة البحرية الأميركية في القيادة المركزية (MARCENT) استضافت لقاءً ثنائيًا مع كبار قادة الجيش اللبناني في قاعدة ماكديل الجوية وذلك لتعزيز استمرار التنسيق والحوار من خلال لجنة الإشراف على وقف الأعمال العدائية "الميكانيزم"

