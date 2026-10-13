هبة نصر: سفيرة لبنان لدى واشنطن زارت اليوم وزارة الخارجية الأميركية حيث أجرت مباحثات بشأن آلية التحقّق من الاتفاق الثلاثي والاجتماع العسكري لا يزال مقرراً عقده في فلوريدا من 20 إلى 22 تشرين الأول

‼️ Lebanon’s Ambassador to Washington was today at the State Department, where she held discussions on the verification mechanism for the trilateral agreement, I was told.
The military to military meeting is still taking place in Florida from October 20 to October 22sd.
— Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) October 13, 2026
‼️ Lebanon’s Ambassador to Washington was today at the State Department, where she held discussions on the verification mechanism for the trilateral agreement, I was told.
The military to military meeting is still taking place in Florida from October 20 to October 22sd.