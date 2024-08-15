Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon

2024-08-15 | 08:55
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
0min
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon

The Public Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced that the Israeli artillery shelling that targeted residential neighborhoods in Qabrikha, a village in southern Lebanon, resulted in the injury of a ten-year-old child. 

The child had to be admitted to the Tebnin Governmental Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Health Emergency Operations Center

Israel

Qabrikha

South Lebanon

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
