Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
14-02-2026 | 04:17
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Supporters of Lebanon's Future Movement gathered to mark the anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, with many calling for his son, Saad Hariri, to return to political life.
Chants of "We want Hariri back in politics" were heard among crowds taking part in the commemoration, which remains one of the Future Movement's largest annual events.
Lebanon News
Future Movement
Supporters
Rafic Hariri
Anniversary
Saad Hariri
Politics
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
Previous
