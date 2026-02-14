Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

Lebanon News
14-02-2026 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

Supporters of Lebanon's Future Movement gathered to mark the anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, with many calling for his son, Saad Hariri, to return to political life.

Chants of "We want Hariri back in politics" were heard among crowds taking part in the commemoration, which remains one of the Future Movement's largest annual events.

Lebanon News

Future Movement

Supporters

Rafic Hariri

Anniversary

Saad Hariri

Politics

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More