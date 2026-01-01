Lebanon’s State Security hails troops’ efforts in new year security plan

Lebanese State Security on Thursday commended the efforts of its military personnel in completing security measures for New Year’s Eve, saying the steps contributed to the success of the security plan implemented in coordination with the Lebanese army and other security agencies.



The measures included setting up checkpoints and deploying patrols across various regions to safeguard citizens and maintain public safety.



State Security also stressed it will continue to pursue those who fired gunshots during New Year’s Eve celebrations and take the necessary legal action against them, in line with applicable laws.