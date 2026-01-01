Lebanon’s State Security hails troops’ efforts in new year security plan

Lebanon News
01-01-2026 | 05:20
High views
Lebanon’s State Security hails troops’ efforts in new year security plan
Lebanon’s State Security hails troops’ efforts in new year security plan

Lebanese State Security on Thursday commended the efforts of its military personnel in completing security measures for New Year’s Eve, saying the steps contributed to the success of the security plan implemented in coordination with the Lebanese army and other security agencies.

The measures included setting up checkpoints and deploying patrols across various regions to safeguard citizens and maintain public safety.

State Security also stressed it will continue to pursue those who fired gunshots during New Year’s Eve celebrations and take the necessary legal action against them, in line with applicable laws.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

State Security

New Year’s Eve

Lebanese Army

Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say
Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah
