الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نهاركم سعيد
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
رياضة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان: الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية

أخبار لبنان
2025-04-01 | 23:55
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان: الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان: الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية

أكّدت المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان جينين هينيس بلاسخارت، أنّ الغارة الأخيرة، التي شنتها إسرائيل على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية، وبدء عودة سكان شمال إسرائيل إلى مناطقهم، تدريجيًا.

 

وشدّدت بلاسخارت، في حسابها على منصةإكس، على أنّ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701 هوالسبيل الوحيدة الممكنة للمضي”.

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

الخاصة

للأمم

المتحدة

لبنان:

الغارة

الإسرائيلية

الأخيرة

اتخاذ

الحكومة

اللبنانية

خطوات

إيجابية

LBCI التالي
أسرار الصحف المحلّية ٢-٤-٢٠٢٥
محاولات دبلوماسية لوضع حدّ للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية (الشرق الأوسط)
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-01-29

"المستجدات السياسية والميدانية" بين بري وديون والمنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-02-14

المنسّقة الخاصّة للأمم المتحدة: الهجوم الذي استهدف اليونيفيل غير مقبول ويجب إجراء تحقيق عاجل

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-03-28

المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان: الوضع في لبنان والمنطقة حرج ويجب تجنب توسع الصراع بأي ثمن

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-03-31

الولايات المتحدة: تشكيل حكومة سورية جديدة "خطوة إيجابية" لكن من المبكر تخفيف العقوبات

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:13

وليد البعريني: نعم للتطبيع إذا كان يحمينا من الاعتداءات ويسترجع أرضنا

LBCI
حال الطقس
03:05

طقس متقلب مغبر مع رياح قوية...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
02:10

البستاني: تقدّمت باقتراح قانون لتعديل بعض أحكام قانون تنظيم هيئات الضمان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
01:58

الزين في مؤتمر في باريس عن الدبلوماسية العلمية

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-02-13

رئيس الجمهورية تسلَم دعوة للمشاركة في تشييع الأمين العام السابق لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله والسيد هاشم صفي الدين وذلك خلال استقباله وفدًا من كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة برئاسة النائب محمد رعد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:51

الجيش الجزائري أسقط "طائرة استطلاع مسيرة مسلحة"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-03-06

بريطانيا تعلن رفع العقوبات عن 24 كيانا سوريا من ضمنها المصرف المركزي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:20

أدرعي: قتلنا حسن بدير العنصر في الوحدة 3900 التابعة لحزب الله وفيلق القدس

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

ترامب حدد للمرة الأولى لغة رسمية لأميركا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:47

يوتيوب… من موقع لمشاركة الفيديوهات إلى منصة عالمية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:45

من الهند إلى لبنان... رسامة مفريان جديد للسريان الارثوذكس

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:43

أمسية موسيقية تجمع بين الأوركسترا الوطنية اللبنانية للموسيقى الشرق-عربية والمغنية جاهدة وهبة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:41

عائلة برنامج "أكرم من مين"... هذا ما عاشه الفريق في الكواليس!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

إيران تهدد أميركا والعكس صحيح... وترفض الجلوس مع واشنطن على طاولة واحدة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:32

رضى متفاوت للأقليات السورية عن تشكيلة الحكومة... وقلق اسرائيليّ من التحركات التركية في سوريا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:30

باسيل: حزب الله ضعف أمام إسرائيل لكنه لا يزال قويا في الداخل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:26

أمين شرّي استنكر المواقف التي تبرر للاحتلال الإسرائيلي جرائمه... وهذا ما قاله للـLBCI

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:20

عمار: حزب الله استعاد كامل قوته وعافيته... و"للصبر حدود"

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
14:11

يوم غد... تدابير سير على الأوتوستراد الساحلي الشرقي في محلة نهر ابراهيم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:20

أدرعي: قتلنا حسن بدير العنصر في الوحدة 3900 التابعة لحزب الله وفيلق القدس

LBCI
فنّ
11:55

بفستان من الريش... دانييلا رحمة تحبس الأنفاس في أحدث ظهور لها (صورة)

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:04

تعليقًا على الغارة الاسرائيلية..الرئيس بري: محاولة إسرائيلية بالنار والدماء والدمار لإغتيال القرار الاممي ونسف الآلية التنفيذية له

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
05:04

معلومات للـLBCI: الغارة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية أسفرت عن إستشهاد علي بدير وحسن بدير وهيام محمد محمود وأحمد محمد محمود بالإضافة إلى 6 جرحى

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:55

عون التقى سلام... وبحث في سبل مواجهة تداعيات العدوان الاسرائيلي على الضاحية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:55

ترامب حدد للمرة الأولى لغة رسمية لأميركا

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More