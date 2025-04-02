المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان: الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية

أكّدت المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان جينين هينيس بلاسخارت، أنّ الغارة الأخيرة، التي شنتها إسرائيل على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، جاءت رغم اتخاذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطوات إيجابية، وبدء عودة سكان شمال إسرائيل إلى مناطقهم، تدريجيًا.

وشدّدت بلاسخارت، في حسابها على منصة “إكس”، على أنّ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701 هو “السبيل الوحيدة الممكنة للمضي”.

Another strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs this morning. With the Lebanese Government taking positive steps & gradual returns to northern Israel, further escalation is the last thing anyone needs. #UNSCR1701 is the only viable route forward.