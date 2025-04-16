الأخبار
افرام ملتقيًا ويشلت: إعادة بناء الإدارة حجر أساس وحدة لبنان

أخبار لبنان
2025-04-16 | 06:16
0min
افرام ملتقيًا ويشلت: إعادة بناء الإدارة حجر أساس وحدة لبنان

التقى رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لـ"مشروع وطن الإنسان" النائب نعمة افرام السفيرة السويسرية في لبنان في المقر الرئيسي للمشروع، بحضور فريق عملها ومسؤولين في "مشروع وطن الإنسان".

وبعد اللقاء، كتب على حسابه على منصة "أكس": "سررت بلقاء السفيرة السويسرية في لبنان ماريون ويشلت وفريق السفارة المميز. ناقشنا التحديات العامة، وأكدنا أن إعادة بناء الإدارة العامة تشكل حجر الأساس لوحدة لبنان وسيادته."


أخبار لبنان

ملتقيًا

ويشلت:

إعادة

الإدارة

لبنان

