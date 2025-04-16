افرام ملتقيًا ويشلت: إعادة بناء الإدارة حجر أساس وحدة لبنان

التقى رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لـ"مشروع وطن الإنسان" النائب نعمة افرام السفيرة السويسرية في لبنان في المقر الرئيسي للمشروع، بحضور فريق عملها ومسؤولين في "مشروع وطن الإنسان".



وبعد اللقاء، كتب على حسابه على منصة "أكس": "سررت بلقاء السفيرة السويسرية في لبنان ماريون ويشلت وفريق السفارة المميز. ناقشنا التحديات العامة، وأكدنا أن إعادة بناء الإدارة العامة تشكل حجر الأساس لوحدة لبنان وسيادته."







Had the pleasure of meeting H.E. Marion Weichelt, Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, along with her esteemed team. We discussed the pressing public challenges and reaffirmed that rebuilding our public administration is key to safeguarding Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty. 🇱🇧🇨🇭… pic.twitter.com/pxK2qQ3bz4