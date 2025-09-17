براك لجنبلاط: شكرًا جزيلًا

Sincere thanks to Walid Jumblatt for his wisdom and unparalleled stature in harnessing the collective views of valued Druze leaders, who live within various man-made boundaries and borders, but nevertheless are committed to a God that knows no borders or boundaries. The Druze… pic.twitter.com/Mjb7rLLur0
— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) September 17, 2025
Sincere thanks to Walid Jumblatt for his wisdom and unparalleled stature in harnessing the collective views of valued Druze leaders, who live within various man-made boundaries and borders, but nevertheless are committed to a God that knows no borders or boundaries. The Druze… pic.twitter.com/Mjb7rLLur0