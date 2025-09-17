الأخبار
براك لجنبلاط: شكرًا جزيلًا

أخبار لبنان
2025-09-17 | 06:53
نشر المبعوث الأميركي توم برّاك عبر منصة "أكس" صورة تجمعه برئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط. 

وكتب برّاك: "شكرًا جزيلًا لوليد جنبلاط على حكمته ومكانته الفريدة في حشد الرؤى الجماعية لقادة الدروز الكرام، الذين يعيشون ضمن حدودٍ صنعها الإنسان، لكنهم مع ذلك ملتزمون بإلهٍ لا يعرف الحدود. يمكن للدروز أن يزدهروا كجزءٍ من سوريا واحدة، وفي ظلّ التسامح والتعاون مع أبناء عمومتهم الدروز في المنطقة، الذين يعيشون أيضًا ضمن دولهم الوطنية، لكنهم يتشاركون إلهًا واحدًا. هذا هدفٌ مشتركٌ لجميع الأطراف المعنية".

أخبار لبنان

لجنبلاط:

شكرًا

جزيلًا

