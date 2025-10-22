توم براك: على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته

شدد المبعوث الأميركي توم براك أن على لبنان أن على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته.



وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "في 23 تشرين الأول 1983، قُتل 241 من مشاة البحرية والبحارة والجنود الأميركيين، و58 من العسكريين الفرنسيين، و6 مدنيين لبنانيين عندما فجّر انتحاري ثكنات مشاة البحرية في بيروت - في واحدة من أعنف الهجمات التي استهدفت أميركيين خارج البلاد. نحن نكرّم ذكراهم من خلال تَذكُّر الدرس: يجب على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته الداخلية ويستعيد سيادته. لا يمكن للولايات المتحدة - ويجب ألّا تُكرّر أخطاء الماضي".

On October 23, 1983, 241 U.S. Marines, sailors, and soldiers, 58 French military personnel, and six Lebanese civilians were killed when a suicide bomber destroyed the Marine barracks in Beirut — one of the deadliest attacks on Americans overseas. We honor their memory by…