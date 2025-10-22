الأخبار
توم براك: على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته

أخبار لبنان
2025-10-22 | 10:40
توم براك: على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته
توم براك: على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته

شدد المبعوث الأميركي توم براك أن على لبنان أن على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته ويستعيد سيادته.

وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "في 23 تشرين الأول 1983، قُتل 241 من مشاة البحرية والبحارة والجنود الأميركيين، و58 من العسكريين الفرنسيين، و6 مدنيين لبنانيين عندما فجّر انتحاري ثكنات مشاة البحرية في بيروت - في واحدة من أعنف الهجمات التي استهدفت أميركيين خارج البلاد. نحن نكرّم ذكراهم من خلال تَذكُّر الدرس: يجب على لبنان أن يحلّ انقساماته الداخلية ويستعيد سيادته. لا يمكن للولايات المتحدة - ويجب ألّا تُكرّر أخطاء الماضي".
 

أخبار لبنان

توم براك

لبنان

مقالات ذات صلة

