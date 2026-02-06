الأخبار
ليندسي غراهام ينهي لقاءه مع قائد الجيش... وهذا ما حصل

أخبار لبنان
2026-02-06 | 02:17
مشاهدات عالية
ليندسي غراهام ينهي لقاءه مع قائد الجيش... وهذا ما حصل
2min
ليندسي غراهام ينهي لقاءه مع قائد الجيش... وهذا ما حصل

أعلن السناتور الأميركي ليندسي غراهام الخميس، أنه أنهى اجتماعا مع قائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل بعد أن سأله ما إذا كان الجيش اللبناني يعتبر حزب الله "منظمة إرهابية".

وقال غراهام عبر "إكس": "كان لديّ اجتماع قصير جدًا مع قائد الجيش اللبناني. سألته بصراحة تامة إن كان يعتقد أن حزب الله منظمة إرهابية. فقال: "كلا، ليس في سياق لبنان". وعلى ذلك أنهيت الاجتماع". 

وأضاف غراهام: "من الواضح أنهم منظمة إرهابية. لدى حزب الله دماء أميركيين على أيديهم. يكفي أن تسألوا مشاة البحرية الأميركية. لقد تم تصنيفهم كمنظمة إرهابية أجنبية من قبل إدارات جمهورية وديمقراطية على حد سواء منذ عام 1997، ولسبب وجيه".

وتابع: "طالما استمر هذا الموقف من قبل القوات المسلحة اللبنانية، فلا أعتقد أننا نملك شريكًا موثوقًا فيها. لقد سئمتُ من الخطاب المزدوج في الشرق الأوسط. فالكثير على المحك".
 
من جهة أخرى، أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأميركية الجنرال دان كاين بعد استقباله العماد رودولف هيكل في البنتاغون، أهمية العلاقات الدفاعية للولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط، وفق مأ أفاد متحدث الخميس.

وقال جوزيف هولستيد، المتحدث باسم هيئة الأركان المشتركة، إن كاين "أعاد التأكيد على أهمية العلاقات الدفاعية الراسخة للولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط" بعد لقائه قائد الجيش اللبناني الثلاثاء، ومسوؤلا دفاعيا قطريا في يوم سابق.

أخبار لبنان

ليندسي غراهام

قائد الجيش

رودولف هيكل

حزب الله

