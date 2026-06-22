هبة نصر: إنشاء خلية تنسيق جديدة تضم لبنان وإيران والولايات المتحدة والوسطاء من دون إسرائيل

‼️ The Lebanese and Israelis were supposed to discuss deconfliction mechanisms this week at the State Department. Instead, a new coordination cell has been announced that includes Lebanon, Iran, the United States, and the mediators — but not Israel.
Whether this was coordinated…
— Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) June 22, 2026
‼️ The Lebanese and Israelis were supposed to discuss deconfliction mechanisms this week at the State Department. Instead, a new coordination cell has been announced that includes Lebanon, Iran, the United States, and the mediators — but not Israel.
Whether this was coordinated…