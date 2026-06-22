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هبة نصر: إنشاء خلية تنسيق جديدة تضم لبنان وإيران والولايات المتحدة والوسطاء من دون إسرائيل

أخبار لبنان
2026-06-22 | 02:20
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هبة نصر: إنشاء خلية تنسيق جديدة تضم لبنان وإيران والولايات المتحدة والوسطاء من دون إسرائيل
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هبة نصر: إنشاء خلية تنسيق جديدة تضم لبنان وإيران والولايات المتحدة والوسطاء من دون إسرائيل

كشفت مديرة مكتب الشرق في الولايات المتحدة هبة نصر أن اللبنانيين والإسرائيليين كان من المفترض أن يناقشوا هذا الأسبوع في وزارة الخارجية الأميركية آليات منع التصادم (deconfliction mechanisms). 

وقالت: "لكن بدلاً من ذلك، أُعلن إنشاء خلية تنسيق جديدة تضم لبنان وإيران والولايات المتحدة والوسطاء، من دون إشراك إسرائيل".

وأضافت نصر: "لا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كان هذا الترتيب قد تم بالتنسيق مع الوزير ماركو روبيو أم لا". 

وسألت: "إذا كانت هذه القضايا تُعالَج الآن من خلال هذه الآلية الجديدة، فما الذي يُفترض بالضبط أن يناقشه المفاوضون اللبنانيون والإسرائيليون هذا الأسبوع؟".
 

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