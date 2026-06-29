هبة نصر تنشر الملحق الامنيّ لاتفاق الاطار اللبنانيّ الاسرائيليّ الاميركيّ

نشرت هبة نصر الملحق الامنيّ لاتفاق الاطار اللبنانيّ الاسرائيليّ الاميركيّ.



وقالت إنّ الوثيقة أدناه تُشكل "ملحق الأمن" السريّ الخاص بـ "الإطار الثلاثيّ": (ترجمة أولية)



1. "تحديد المناطق التجريبية:

يحدد الطرفان فوراً ويباشران تنفيذ المنطقة التجريبية الأولى في قطاع جنوب الليطاني، وذلك ضمن عملية تخطيط عسكري متفق عليها تعتمد نموذجاً من أربع مراحل:



1. التطهير: اتخاذ التدابير القانونية بحق جميع العناصر المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة التي تمارس أنشطة غير مصرح بها، وتدمير أو تعطيل البنية التحتية المرتبطة بها أو جعلها غير صالحة للاستخدام، بما في ذلك على سبيل المثال لا الحصر الأسلحة، ومستودعات الأسلحة، والأنفاق، ومراكز القيادة التابعة لتلك الجماعات المسلحة غير الحكومية.

2. التحقق: التحقق من إتمام إزالة جميع الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وبنيتها التحتية العسكرية، من قبل جهة ثالثة يتم الاتفاق عليها بين الأطراف.

3. الانتشار: نشر وحدات عالية الكفاءة من الجيش اللبناني تتولى وتحتفظ بالسيطرة العملياتية الحصرية، بما يمنع أي عودة لنشاط الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة.

4. إعادة الإعمار: تتولى الدولة اللبنانية قيادة جهود إعادة الإعمار، بدعم من المجتمع الدولي، وبالتنسيق مع المسار السياسي.



2. التنفيذ والتحقق:

يتولى الجيش اللبناني قيادة تنفيذ هذا النموذج، على أن يقاس نجاحه من خلال التنفيذ القابل للتحقق لعملية نزع السلاح وتفكيك البنى العسكرية، وفق ما يتم الاتفاق عليه ضمن إطار هذه المفاوضات. وينشئ لبنان وإسرائيل مجموعة التنسيق العسكري الخاصة بلبنان (MCG4L)، التي تتولى العمل على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، لإدارة منع الاحتكاك، وعمليات التحقق، والإشراف على التنفيذ العام. وترفع هذه المجموعة تقاريرها إلى السلطات السياسية المختصة في كل من لبنان وإسرائيل عبر قنوات عسكرية غير مباشرة بين الجانبين. وتستمر عمليات التحقق بالتوازي مع عمليات التطهير.



3. الالتزامات الأمنية:

يلتزم الجيش اللبناني باتخاذ التدابير العملياتية اللازمة لضمان نزع سلاح حزب الله وجميع الجماعات المسلحة الأخرى غير التابعة للدولة، وضمان عدم امتلاكها أي دور أو قدرة عسكرية داخل لبنان.



4. إعادة الانتشار المتدرجة:

رهناً بإتمام عملية متفق عليها وقابلة للتحقق لنزع السلاح وتفكيك البنى العسكرية، تلتزم إسرائيل بتنفيذ خفض تدريجي لقواتها وإعادة انتشارها بصورة مرحلية وقائمة على تحقق الشروط، وصولاً إلى الانسحاب من الأراضي اللبنانية، على أن يتم التخطيط لهذه العملية وتسلسلها عبر مجموعة التنسيق العسكري الخاصة بلبنان (MCG4L)، بالتزامن مع انتشار الجيش اللبناني.



1. النتيجة المرجوة:

في إطار الجهد الأوسع الرامي إلى نزع سلاح جميع الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وتفكيك بنيتها العسكرية، وفق ما يتم الاتفاق عليه ضمن إطار هذه المفاوضات، يتم العمل على استعادة الدولة اللبنانية سلطتها الكاملة على جميع الأراضي اللبنانية، وضمان الأمن طويل الأمد لإسرائيل.



1. الإشراف وتسوية النزاعات:

يجري الطرفان، بتيسير من الولايات المتحدة، مراجعات دورية لتنفيذ هذا الملحق، ويجوز لهما تعديله باتفاق متبادل. كما تتم تسوية أي خلافات تتعلق بتفسيره أو بتنفيذه من خلال مناقشات ثلاثية".

‼️ SCOOP: I have obtained the Security Annex that Lebanon and Israel signed alongside the Framework Agreement after four days of negotiations.



SECURITY ANNEX



The below constitutes the confidential Security Annex to the Trilateral Framework.



1. Pilot Zones Designation: The…