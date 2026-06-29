هبة نصر تنشر الملحق الامنيّ لاتفاق الاطار اللبنانيّ الاسرائيليّ الاميركيّ

‼️ SCOOP: I have obtained the Security Annex that Lebanon and Israel signed alongside the Framework Agreement after four days of negotiations.
SECURITY ANNEX
The below constitutes the confidential Security Annex to the Trilateral Framework.
1. Pilot Zones Designation: The…
— Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) June 29, 2026
‼️ SCOOP: I have obtained the Security Annex that Lebanon and Israel signed alongside the Framework Agreement after four days of negotiations.
SECURITY ANNEX
The below constitutes the confidential Security Annex to the Trilateral Framework.
1. Pilot Zones Designation: The…