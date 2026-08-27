جنبلاط: يبدو أن السفير عيسى لم يتمكّن من قراءة تعليقاتي على الورقة التي تُسمّى "الإطار الثلاثي" والتي أرفضها

كتب الرئيس السابق للحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي وليد جنبلاط عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "يبدو أن السفير الأميركي ميشال عيسى، وسط انشغاله بمختلف نشاطاته الثقافية والسياسية، لم يتمكّن من قراءة تعليقاتي على الورقة التي تُسمّى "الإطار الثلاثي"، والتي أرفضها، وأرى أنه ينبغي استبدالها باتفاقية الهدنة التي نصّ عليها اتفاق الطائف والقرار 1701".

It seems that ambassador Issa amidst his various cultural and political activities has not been able to read my comments on the piece of paper called trilateral framework that i refute and should be replaced by the armistice agreement cited by Taef and the 1701 #lebanon pic.twitter.com/YGfUeAXUnS