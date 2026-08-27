جنبلاط: يبدو أن السفير عيسى لم يتمكّن من قراءة تعليقاتي على الورقة التي تُسمّى "الإطار الثلاثي" والتي أرفضها

It seems that ambassador Issa amidst his various cultural and political activities has not been able to read my comments on the piece of paper called trilateral framework that i refute and should be replaced by the armistice agreement cited by Taef and the 1701 #lebanon pic.twitter.com/YGfUeAXUnS
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) August 27, 2026
It seems that ambassador Issa amidst his various cultural and political activities has not been able to read my comments on the piece of paper called trilateral framework that i refute and should be replaced by the armistice agreement cited by Taef and the 1701 #lebanon pic.twitter.com/YGfUeAXUnS