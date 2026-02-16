الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
عروس بيروت
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

الإفراج الكامل عن ملفات إبستين يهز العالم: إليكم القائمة التي تضم 305 شخصية بارزة من نجوم وسياسيين وهذه التفاصيل

منوعات
2026-02-16 | 09:35
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
الإفراج الكامل عن ملفات إبستين يهز العالم: إليكم القائمة التي تضم 305 شخصية بارزة من نجوم وسياسيين وهذه التفاصيل
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
الإفراج الكامل عن ملفات إبستين يهز العالم: إليكم القائمة التي تضم 305 شخصية بارزة من نجوم وسياسيين وهذه التفاصيل

أعلنت المدعية العامة الأميركية بام بوندي الإفراج الكامل عن كل الملفات المتعلقة بقضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين، مؤكدة إتاحة ملايين الرسائل الإلكترونية والصور والوثائق المرتبطة بالقضية أمام الرأي العام.

وجاء هذا الإعلان ضمن تحديث رسمي أرسلته وزارة العدل إلى الكونغرس بتاريخ 14 شباط، تضمن نشر قائمة نهائية تضم 305 شخصيات بارزة ورد ذكرها في الوثائق، من بينهم سياسيون ومشاهير ورجال أعمال وشخصيات عامة.
 
وأوضحت وزارة العدل أن إدراج الأسماء في هذه الملفات لا يعني بالضرورة تورط أصحابها أو إدانتهم بأي من الجرائم الجنسية التي أدين بها إبستين، مشيرة إلى أن الأسماء وردت ضمن سياقات متعددة، بما في ذلك مراسلات أو سجلات أو إشارات مختلفة، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وتشمل القائمة شخصيات كانت أسماؤها مرتبطة سابقًا بالقضية، مثل غيسلين ماكسويل والأمير أندرو، إلى جانب أسماء أخرى من مجالات الفن والسياسة والأعمال، من بينهم مغنون وممثلون ورجال أعمال، سواء من الأحياء أو المتوفين.


كما تضم الوثائق أسماء عدد من الشخصيات السياسية، من بينها الرئيس دونالد ترامب ونائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، إضافة إلى ميشيل أوباما، ماركو روبيو، وبيل وهيلاري كلينتون، فضلًا عن شخصيات عامة أخرى مثل روبرت دي نيرو، ديانا روس، ميليندا غيتس، تاكر كارلسون وميغان ماركل.

وأكدت بوندي ونائبها تود بلانش أن الأسماء وردت ضمن "سياقات متنوعة"، مشددين على أن وزارة العدل لم تحجب أو تعدل أي سجلات بسبب اعتبارات تتعلق بالإحراج أو السمعة أو الحساسية السياسية، سواء تعلق الأمر بمسؤولين حكوميين أو شخصيات عامة أو مسؤولين أجانب.


وبحسب وزارة العدل، تم تصنيف الوثائق المنشورة ضمن تسع فئات رئيسية، تشمل ملفات إبستين وغيسلين ماكسويل، وسجلات الرحلات والسفر، والأفراد المرتبطين بأنشطته، إضافة إلى معلومات عن كيانات تجارية وغير ربحية وأكاديمية وحكومية ذات صلة به، واتفاقيات الحصانة، والمراسلات الداخلية للوزارة، فضلًا عن الوثائق المتعلقة بإتلاف الأدلة وسجلات احتجازه ووفاته.

وفي المقابل، أوضحت الوزارة أن بعض السجلات المحدودة لم يتم الإفراج عنها، نظرًا لاحتوائها على مواد محمية بموجب امتيازات قانونية، مثل امتياز المداولات الداخلية، وامتياز عمل المحامين، وامتياز السرية بين المحامي وموكله.


ويُعد الإفراج الكامل عن هذه الملفات خطوة بارزة في مسار القضية التي أثارت اهتمامًا واسعًا على المستوى الدولي، نظرًا لحجم شبكة العلاقات التي أحاطت بإبستين وطبيعة الاتهامات الخطيرة المرتبطة به.

منوعات

الكامل

ملفات

إبستين

العالم:

إليكم

القائمة

شخصية

بارزة

وسياسيين

التفاصيل

LBCI التالي
عالم يختبر سلاحًا غامضًا على نفسه والنتيجة: تلف دماغي... إليكم ما حصل
فريق قضائي خاص وتحقيق جديد... القضاء الفرنسي يعيد فتح ملفات جيفري إبستين
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2026-01-26

منظمة غير حكومية: الإفراج عن أكثر من 100 سجين سياسي في فنزويلا

LBCI
صحف اليوم
2026-02-06

هذا ما قاله مصدر سياسي بارز في "حزب الله" عن لقاء عون - رعد (الجمهورية)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2026-01-18

نجوم من حول العالم في الرياض…

LBCI
رياضة
2026-01-22

إليكم النادي الذي تصدّر قائمة أغنى أندية كرة القدم في العالم

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
11:46

استخدمها كـ "دمية" واستغل صغر سنها... ناجية من إبستين تفضح المستور: هذا ما حدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة!

LBCI
منوعات
11:02

بعد اختفائها لسنوات… عُثر على جثتها المتيبسة في قبو منزلها: ابنتها أخفت الوفاة والسبب صادم

LBCI
منوعات
10:26

رجل الأعمال الألماني الغامض في قلب فضيحة إبستين… هذه هويته ولهذا السبب ورد اسمه في 7461 وثيقة

LBCI
منوعات
10:09

عالم يختبر سلاحًا غامضًا على نفسه والنتيجة: تلف دماغي... إليكم ما حصل

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
09:35

الإفراج الكامل عن ملفات إبستين يهز العالم: إليكم القائمة التي تضم 305 شخصية بارزة من نجوم وسياسيين وهذه التفاصيل

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:12

سلام لـ"بلومبرغ": الحكومة منفتحة على توسيع دورها في "الميكانيزم" وتعزيز الجهود لنزع سلاح حزب الله

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2026-02-03

الشيخ قاسم: نحن حاضرون لمناقشة كيفية صدّ العدوان مع كل من يؤمن بهذا التوجّه في أي موقع كان لأن هذا موضوع وطني ولأن العدوان يطال الوطن بأكمله

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-09-11

بري استقبل لودريان ودعا اللجان المشتركة للاجتماع غدا

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:53

جلسة لمجلس الوزراء تبحث خطة الجيش لحصر السلاح شمال الليطاني... هذه التفاصيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:06

الراعي التقى السفير الإماراتي: تشديد على اهمية لقاء مرتقب الثلاثاء بالتعاون مع اللجنة الاسقفية للحوار المسيحي الاسلامي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:01

لقاءات الرئيس الألماني... هذه تفاصيلها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:56

"اليوم الزراعي" في مرجعيون وحاصبيا... إطلاق حملة البرنامج الوطني للإرشاد الزراعي المستدام

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
05:58

الرئيس عون: لم نعد قادرين على تحمُّل نزاعات أي كان... والرئيس الألماني يؤكد: نهاية مهمة اليونيفيل ليست نهاية دعمنا للبنان

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:08

رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية Frank-Walter Steinmeier في قصر بعبدا للقاء الرئيس جوزاف عون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
15:23

طرابلس لا تطلب شفقة… بل فرصة: من وجع الأبنية المنهارة إلى إرادة مدينة تقاوم!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

بين صيدا وقُرْطُبَة آلاف الكيلومترات ولقب مشترك

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

من الكبة النيّة إلى السمكة الحرّة…حين تعيد الجغرافيا كتابة الوصفة

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
09:35

الإفراج الكامل عن ملفات إبستين يهز العالم: إليكم القائمة التي تضم 305 شخصية بارزة من نجوم وسياسيين وهذه التفاصيل

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:37

توقيف عصابة تستدرج أشخاصًا مثليي الجنس من خلال تطبيق إلكتروني وتسلبهم أموالهم بعد تهديدهم بالسكاكين

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:17

معلومات للـLBCI: الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء تلقت من وزارة الداخلية جواب هيئة الاستشارات والتشريع

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:25

رئيس "المستقبل" نجم إفطار دار الفتوى (الأخبار)

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:27

طقس متقلب بين الغد والأربعاء... هذه تفاصيله

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

هل يرفع مجلس الوزراء معاشات موظفي القطاع العام في جلسته الإثنين؟

LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:19

الشيخ الخطيب دعا لاستهلال شهر رمضان غروب 18 الحالي

LBCI
اسرار
23:40

أسرار الصحف 16-2-2026

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More