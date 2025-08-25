News
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly
Middle East News
25-08-2025 | 06:22
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly
Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Monday.
Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech," the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media, adding that he will be the first Syrian president to address the assembly since 1967.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
President
Ahmed al-Sharaa
UN
General Assembly
