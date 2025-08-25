Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly

25-08-2025 | 06:22
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly

Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Monday.

Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech," the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media, adding that he will be the first Syrian president to address the assembly since 1967.



AFP
 

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13

Israeli army set to 'conduct an initial inquiry' after strike on Gaza hospital

